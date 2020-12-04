RedRaiderSports - Staff predictions: Texas Tech vs. Kansas

Ben Golan: Kansas 17, Texas Tech 45

Tech is the better team and needs a win to finish the year on a high note, while Kansas has really struggled. I look for Tech’s offensive success the last couple weeks under Bowman to continue. 11 am, FS2 and Covid won’t make for a big crowd or a lot of excitement so the teams will have to bring their own energy.

Kolt Rogers: Kansas 17, Texas Tech 42

Last game of the season, barring a bowl bid, and Tech should finish on a high note. Kansas has really struggled this year and is dealing with a lot of injuries on both sides of the ball. I expect a small crowd due to covid and records of the teams, so this could be a game that starts off really sluggish. Tech pulls away in the second half and sets up a long off-season.

Taylor Beadles: Kansas 10, Texas Tech 45

If this game is played, Tech could win 2-0 or 200-0, and I don't think my feelings about this season would change. Disappointing. A game at 11 am on FS2 against Kansas is a an incredibly fitting way to end this year. As far as the game itself, Tech will win handedly, even if it's ugly at times, Kansas is so bad. My prediction is that Tech will score in all three phases.

Billy Watson: Kansas 10, Texas Tech 45

This should be a gimme, baring last year doesn’t happen again. Like mentioned above, yeah, game on FS2 at 11 a.m. should not be too exciting and easily will be decided. Finish the year on a high note. Bowman throws for three touchdowns and does not throw a pick-six this game. Zach McPhearson should get an easy one too.

Chase Kalka: Kansas 23, Texas Tech 41