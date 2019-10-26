The members of the RedRaiderSports staff each bring you their take on Texas Tech's upcoming road contest in Kansas. Can the Red Raiders grab their first road win under Matt Wells when they face the Jayhawks? Here's how Brandon Soliz, Ben Golan, Kolt Rogers, Billy Watson, and Bill Hipple see Saturday playing out.

SOLIZ: Texas Tech 49, Kansas 24

I think we'll see the Red Raiders stretch this one out into the fourth quarter with a slim lead before busting the scoreboard open. Jett Duffey will finally see a step back in the level of play by the opposing defense. He's faced tough opponents early and now the schedule lightens up for them. This is a prime opportunity for the Red Raider offense to start fast and for the defense to impose its will on the Jayhawks.

GOLAN: Texas Tech 38, Kansas 27

For the last 10 years Kansas has always been a game that Tech fans could circle on the calendar and count as a win, even when the Red Raiders weren't that great themselves. All time Texas Tech is 19-1 against the Jayhawks. None of that really matters for Saturday, especially since KU just put up 48 points in a narrow defeat in Austin. Kansas looks to be a much tougher team this season but at the end of the day I think Tech's tempo on offense proves too much for the Jayhawks and they pull one out on the road.

ROGERS: Texas Tech 31, Kansas 23

Kansas looked better last week on offense after changing offensive coordinators. Carter Stanley is experienced and has some good weapons around him like Pooka Williams. SaRodorick Thompson will have another big day on the ground, and a late turnover seals the game for the Red Raiders.

WATSON: Texas Tech 34, Kansas 28

Who would have thought I’d have to think carefully about this matchup? Yeah, hats off the Kansas and the improvement they’ve made this year, really.

Saturday night, however belongs to Texas Tech. Tech needs to become the physical team they were against Oklahoma State, and if they do, the score can be different. However, popping in on the UT-Kansas game gave insight on how relentless the Jayhawks are.

This is going to be a close game. Jordyn Brooks will play (as usual) a big role on third and fourth down stops and make the difference down the stretch. As for the offense, Jett will need to use his feet to escape the pressure throughout the game, and he will be a nightmare and the difference-maker in the game.

HIPPLE: Texas Tech 28, Kansas 24