The members of the RedRaiderSports staff each bring you their take on Texas Tech's Homecoming game against Iowa State. The Cyclones have had the Red Raiders' number the past three years. Can that change under Matt Wells? Here's how Brandon Soliz, Ben Golan, Kolt Rogers, Billy Watson, and Bill Hipple see Saturday playing out.

SOLIZ: Texas Tech 42, Iowa State 34

Give me the Red Raiders at home. I truly believe Matt Wells will achieve his goal of a winning record at Jones AT&T Stadium in his first year. It was one of the feasible goals to start on for a new coaching staff. They're 0-3 on the road and 3-0 at home aka a win on Saturday and you secure at least a 4-2 home record. I think they'll achieve that win with a great performance by the defense. I think Jett Duffey will have another performance like he did against Baylor. SaRodorick Thompson will shine with some help from Ta'Zhawn Henry at running back. Prediction: The Red Raiders get a couple of turnovers and score on at least one. Another game where if you win in the trenches then you win the competition.

GOLAN: Texas Tech 27-23 Iowa State

I expect another low scoring game between two teams whose defenses are on the rise. The big key for Tech will be protecting the football. The three turnovers in Waco were too much to overcome, and that can not happen again if Tech wants a chance to win. Something Tech hasn't been able to do against Iowa State's cloud defense in recent years is be patient with the run and hit big passes over the top. Their secondary is susceptible to double moves and I expect Tech to take their chances with a few shots down the field. After a week filled with controversy, Texas Tech comes out at home and gets it done.



ROGERS: Texas Tech 31, Iowa State 23

Texas Tech has struggled in years past against the Cyclones, but I think this year is different. Tech has played the cloud defense twice this year already (UTEP and Baylor). The Red Raiders rushed for 143 yards in both of those games. Last season, the leading rusher for Tech against the Cyclones (Da’Leon Ward) rushed for 16 yards on 10 carries. Iowa State has struggled in the past against mobile quarterbacks. If Tech can establish the run, I think this game could end up more lopsided than my prediction. Brock Purdy is a solid quarterback, but has struggled without Montgomery and Butler. I think the Tech defense forces two turnovers and SaRodorick Thompson has another 100 yard game on the ground in a Tech win.

WATSON: Texas Tech 24 Iowa State 21

I like the Red Raiders at home. If anything has been preached as much as it has, it’s been “Protect the Jones.” Especially after a hectic week with recruiting and the loss to Baylor (and everything following), the Scarlet and Black will be hungry for another win to get back over five hundred. Jett Duffey has been great stepping in as the signal caller and will need to keep producing at a high level and limit the turnovers against the No. 28 total defense in the country. I love how much RJ Turner got involved on the offensive haul last week. I’d love to see Duffey get him going to spread the field more than just hitting Vasher on a deep ball. Run game: let’s keep it going. Wells has said it’s been good. I like SaRodorick Thompson having another good outing on the ground. The difference will be who can deliver the late drive to take the game.

HIPPLE: Texas Tech 31, Iowa State 27