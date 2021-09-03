Staff Predictions: Texas Tech vs Houston

Brandon Soliz

I think the Red Raiders open it up with a big win that should set up a 3-0 start to the season. I believe in this offense led by Tyler Shough. The defense will be fierce from how much quality depth they have. I will take the Tech receivers in the biggest matchup of the game between them and Houston's two coveted corners. Big size advantage to the Red Raiders on the outside in terms of height. Kaylon Geiger is listed to start on the outside but I wouldn't be shocked if he's moved inside to attack those mismatches. Score: Texas Tech 34, Houston 24

Ben Golan

There are a lot of reasons for Tech fans to be optimistic heading into 2021. A highly respected offensive coordinator coming home, a former Rivals250 quarterback transfer, a plethora of offensive weapons, an experienced offensive line and a veteran defense, led by three All-Conference linebackers. In order for that optimism to remain high they'll have to beat the Cougars which I predict they will do, but it won't be easy. Houston also has several good, experienced players and they'll be playing in front of a home crowd. Both teams have a lot on the line in this one. At the end of the day I think Tech's offensive skill is too much for Houston to handle. Whether it's the running game or one of the playmakers outside, Tech has a significant advantage there. Spare me all the "NFL corner" talk. Houston's guys are 5'9" and Tech's are 6'3"+. I'll take my chances in those matchups. Score: Texas Tech 34, Houston 24

Kolt Rogers

Matt Wells and Dana Holgerson vied for the Texas Tech job when it opened in 2018, with Matt Wells winning out. Now they will face off against each other in a big game for both sides. Texas Tech on paper is the better team. I think the difference in this game will be turnovers. Houston QB, Clayton Tune, has been turnover prone since taking over the job from the departed D’Eriq King. Tech will need to capitalize on these chances and look to improve upon a turnover deficit that ranked them in the bottom of the Big 12 a season ago. Oregon transfer Tyler Shough won the QB job in fall camp and will need to be sharp early and often against an aggressive Houston defensive front. I think this game will be back and forth the whole game with Texas Tech scoring a go ahead touchdown midway through the 4th quarter. The Texas Tech defense seals the win by intercepting Clayton Tune with under two minutes to go. Score: Texas Tech 34, Houston 27

Billy Watson

I really think this is the year for Texas Tech, and for that to happen, the Red Raiders got to beat Houston. You heard it first from Matt Wells about the quarterback room being the most talented and competitive since he’s been here. I can’t wait to see Tyler Shough and how he performs. Shough throws for two touchdowns and I think Red Raiders go home smiling after a close battle. Score: Texas Tech 34, Houston 31

Taylor Beadles

Tech should win because they are better, it's as simple as that. Houston's defense is old, but they are small and not great at tackling. Tech should should be able to take advantage of their size in the passing game, and be able to run the ball effectively. If Tech loses this side of the ball, it's because Houston was able to get pressure on Shough without blitzing. Houston's offense does not have the arsenal of offensive weapons they are typically known for, and the Tech defense should be able to comfortably hold them in check. If Tech loses this side of the ball it's because they could not get to Tune and Houston TE Christian Trahan went wild. Score: Texas Tech 38, Houston 24.

Matt Clare

It is a day before the season opener, and that means it is optimism season for every college football fan across the country. Tech fans have plenty to look forward to, especially in this post-COVID year with super seniors and a plethora of transfer players who will debut with the Red Raiders tomorrow night. There are a lot of 'what ifs' currently, but with a new quarterback and an experienced defense, I see the Red Raiders winning in Houston tomorrow night. If you look at last season, the Cougars struggled to put up points against decent teams. Notice that I wrote 'decent' teams, because when they played good to possibly great teams, the Cougars' offense struggled even more - managing 10 points against Cincinnati and 21 points against UCF. Score: Texas Tech 41, Houston 24

Bill Hipple

Tyler Shough impresses in his debut with the Red Raiders and the defense shows improvement over last season. Good guys get this road win and start the season off on the right track. Wreck ‘Em! Score: Texas Tech 31, Houston 24

Mark Moore

When looking at football games, I always like to watch the gambling lines and see how they move because more often than not, they’re spot on. Texas Tech opened as a -6.5 point favorite against Houston and I’ve got to admit, it makes me slightly nervous to see how far the line has moved since the opening - now down to -1.5 currently. Safe to say, a lot of the early money was on the Cougars. Even though Vegas has this game as pretty much a toss-up currently, I think Texas Tech wins and honestly, the opening line of -6.5 feels more like the right number to me. Houston does have a ton of returning starters, but this is also a 3-5 team from a year ago that lost by two touchdowns to Hawaii in the New Mexico Bowl the last time they took the field. Texas Tech will have a good opportunity to showcase its depth on both sides of the football early on in its 2021 campaign and I expect they’ll do just that on Saturday night against the Cougars. Score: Texas Tech 38, Houston 27



Hunter Davidson