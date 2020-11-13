RedRaiderSports - Staff Predictions: Texas Tech vs Baylor

Ben Golan: Baylor 25, Texas Tech 28

After a big home win vs West Virginia, the last two weeks have certainly been a let down from Texas Tech's perspective. Not much has gone right in two games vs OU and TCU, but this weekend should be more favorable playing against a struggling Baylor team. Offensively neither team is playing well. The Bears starting offense hasn't scored more than 24 points all season, while Tech certainly has their own issues. I see this being a defensive battle, with turnovers, penalties and conversions in the red zone being key. At the end of the day Tech should beat Baylor in Lubbock, and anything should would be a massive disappointment. Give me Tech by a field goal.

Kolt Rogers: Baylor 17, Texas Tech 21

Texas Tech is the better and more talented team, but will they perform that way on Saturday? I am not going to lie, the QB situation is a little unnerving. I still think that top to bottom Tech should beat this Baylor team. Tech and Baylor have about the same defense so this comes down to offense for me. It might not be a pretty game, but Tech absolutely should win this game. Baylor did intercept Purdy 3 times last week and drove the ball well on the Iowa State defense for the most part. Baylor not having Bernard is the difference.

Chase Kalka: Baylor 31, Texas Tech 27

I am not exactly sure what to expect from the Tech offense after the announcement that both Henry Colombi and Alan Bowman will see time at QB on Saturday. It does appear that most of the offensive weapons are healthy, so that is a positive.

Baylor’s offense has struggled under first-year offensive coordinator Larry Fedora and I’m surprised they haven’t moved on from Charlie Brewer at quarterback. They have not been able to run the ball much at all, and just lost their leading rusher for the season.

I think we will see a lot of sloppy play, both teams will take chances with gadget plays, and the score will be close deep into the 4th quarter. Ultimately, I think Tech will find a way to lose this game.

Taylor Beadles: Baylor 27, Texas Tech 20

I don't know, my head says Tech should win by 10, but I've watched this Tech team all year. I could see this playing out a lot like the West Virginia game, but I trust the Red Raider offense even less now than I did then, especially going with a two QB system. Give me Baylor 27-20, and we are in full "our pets' heads are falling off" mode.

Billy Watson: Baylor 27, Texas Tech 31

This has got to be the game to straighten out the season and give hope to this football team. Hopefully settling on another kicker will give Wells some confidence on fourth down in field goal territory. I’ll be interested in seeing how Henry Colombi does this game. With Baylor losing their linebacker and ultimately their best defensive player, as well as a running back for the year, the window is open for Tech to take this one at home.

Matt Clare: Baylor 23, Texas Tech 31

If the Red Raiders cannot find a way to beat this banged up Baylor team at home, then the season is a monumental failure. When playing teams with a pulse this season, this Baylor offense has not scored points and has issues along the offensive line - sound familar? Regardless of who actually plays quarterback for the Red Raiders, this is the week to go for it on offense and I'm looking forward to seeing the coaches open up the playbook and take more shots down the field. Baylor is without their top linebacker and top running back, so the advantage should go to Texas Tech on both sides of the ball here.

Aaron Dickens: Baylor 24, Texas Tech 20