The members of the RedRaiderSports staff each bring you their take on Texas Tech's return to Waco against Baylor. Here's how Matt Clare, Brandon Soliz, Ben Golan, Kolt Rogers, Billy Watson, and Bill Hipple see Saturday playing out.

CLARE: Texas Tech 27, Baylor 24

Back to back efficient games from Jett Duffey is not something we have been able to see to date, but I believe playing on the road is tough, just not at Baylor. The crowd can be taken out of the game pretty easily, and Duffey will need a few possessions to get into rythem. I keep reading about an improved Baylor defense, but the Bears' best opponent to date is Iowa State - a home game against an offense replacing David Montgomery and other key pieces this season. I'm sure the Baylor defense is decent to quite decent, but I expect the Texas Tech defense to meet them in the middle and keep this a close game on the road.

SOLIZ: Texas Tech 35, Baylor 31

I think Jett Duffey will have to take advantage of his ability to make plays on his feet. The Red Raider run game in general will have to lead this offense. I think the struggles we've seen with this offense going deep down the field will return just based off of the Baylor defensive scheme. Maybe McLane Mannix and Dalton Rigdon will lead the way there at receiving. Jordyn Brooks and this defense has a ton of moment moving forward. But, so does Baylor. This may come down to if Duffey or Charlie Brewer can make plays on offense.

GOLAN: Texas Tech 34-31 Baylor (OT)

Now that Jett Duffey is the entrenched starter I think you see him starting to play with a ton of confidence and Tech’s offense played its best game of the year last week. That success continues this week. Baylor might be the best defense Tech has faced all year and they will get their stops but Tech will hit on enough explosives to keep them in the game. On the other end Tech will get a few turnovers and while I expect Baylor’s wideouts to get theirs this game will go to overtime. In overtime Tech’s kicker is better than Baylor’s and that’s the difference in this game.

ROGERS: Baylor 31, Texas Tech 23

I actually like Tech in this game, but I picked Oklahoma State last weekend so I gotta keep the good juju going and pick Baylor here. The key to the game for Tech will be establishing the run game. With the Bears running cloud defense with 3 down lineman and 3 safeties over the top, If Tech establishes the run game everything else will benefit as a result. The Red Raider defense will force Charlie Brewer’s first interception of the year, and Jett Duffey follows up his big game vs Oklahoma State with another impressive performance against the Bears.

WATSON: Texas Tech 44, Baylor 34

Texas Tech carries a lot of momentum coming into this week, and again they’ll be facing a dual threat quarterback in Charlie Brewer, who may be (not to say he’s not talented) the most decent quarterback they’ll play in conference play. Defense will come away with two takeaways and escape Waco with a win. I think Jett Duffey will have another good outing.

HIPPLE: Texas Tech 31, Baylor 28