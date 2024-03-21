As Texas Tech earned it's first bid to the NCAA tournament under head coach Grant McCasland, the Red Raiders will take on NC State in the first round of the tournament. The Wolfpack roll into the tournament coming off a miraculous ACC tournament run, winning five games in five days to secure their spot in the big dance while the Red Raiders look to be healthy. On game day, the RedRaiderSports.com staff takes a swing at predicting tonight's matchup against the Wolfpack, which has a scheduled tip time of 8:40 p.m. on CBS.

Justin

I'll believe in Grant McCasland here to get Texas Tech a win over NC State in the opening round of the tournament. It will be fascinating how it really looks due to the unorthodox nature of Wolfpack big man DJ Burns. Burns plays at above 300 pounds on his frame, but doesn't move like it. He has feasted all year down low as nobody has really been able to contain the player. How Tech will attack Burns, with and without Warren Washington on the floor due to his uncertain status heading into tonight's game, will be key. The Red Raiders could let him get his, and hope to outrun the Wolfpack on the other end while trying to take out the threat of the strong guard in DJ Horne. Tech's plan will likely be a good one, as it has been over the last month and I would be shocked if McCasland is unable to get everything out of his players with the season on the line. Final score: Texas Tech 86-73 NC State

Jarrett

While the possibility is certainly present for NC State to keep their momentum from a week ago rolling, this game is still Texas Tech's to lose. It's such an odd matchup on paper with The Pack's DJ Burns not playing like a traditional bruiser down low. The Red Raiders will have to play that matchup a certain way and not fall in love with sending the extra help to guard him. Tech can likely score any way imaginable tonight, with or without Warren Washington. NC State does not seem like a team that prides itself on the defensive end of the floor, they allow teams to shoot 40-plus percent from three on a regular basis and if the Red Raiders get hot, it is wraps. We've seen this offense be able to do just about anything on teams not named Houston, inside or outside. When it comes down to it, Texas Tech can get the job done 74-66, in my opinion, and will likely get a date against Kentucky Saturday. Final score: Texas Tech 74-66 NC State

Ben