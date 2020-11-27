RedRaiderSports - Staff Predictions: Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Ben Golan: Oklahoma State 37, Texas Tech 20 After a nearly decade-long stretch of OSU wins in this series, the Red Raiders have won the last two, largely on the strength of it's defense. In 2018 Tech held the Pokes to just 17 points, and in 2019 forced five (5) turnovers to really take control of the game. This year, the Oklahoma State defense is better than it has been, and Tech's offense has taken a step back. I see the Red Raiders struggling to get much going offensively, while OSU is still dangerous as ever with playmakers such as Tylan Wallace and Chuba Hubbard making big plays. Tech remains winless on the road in 2020.

Taylor Beadles: Texas Tech 24, Oklahoma State 20 It would be easy to simply compare the schedules and results of these two teams, and determine this game would not be particularly close and the Pokes would come away with an easy win. However, football doesn't follow transitive relationships, it's all about matchups. In that case, the Red Raiders matchup pretty well against Oklahoma State. OSU is worse offensively, especially on the offensive line, than Tech and their defense, for as good as they've been, doesn't generate takeaways. I expect this to be pretty boring, close, and for both offenses to make me want to claw my eyes out. Tech will secure one or two more turnovers to give their version of a bad offense better chances to score, and that will be the difference.

Kolt Rogers: Oklahoma State 30, Texas Tech 23 I think OSU will have a little bit of a hangover from Bedlam a week ago. While I think Tech matches up well with the Pokes, I think the lack of offense from Tech will lead to a close win for OSU. Spencer Sanders is a walking turnover machine and he has dealt with a lot of injuries this season. With Shane Illingworth out with Covid, the Pokes are an injury away from playing the third string QB. OSU wins a close one, and prevents Tech from a .500 season.

Bill Hipple: Texas Tech 31, Oklahoma State 28

Chase Kalka: Oklahoma State 31, Texas Tech 27 Both offenses have put up similar stats this season. Texas Tech ranks 54th in total offense at 405 yards per game. Oklahoma State is 76th with 387 yards per contest. Similarly, TTU is 64th in scoring offense at 28.9 per game, while OSU is 83rd at 25.9 points per game. The defensive numbers tell a different story. OSU is 25th in total defense while giving up 337 yards per game. They’re 21st in scoring defense at 21.1 points per game. Texas Tech is 104th in total defense, giving up 462 yards per game and 116th in scoring defense allowing 38 points per game. This game is winnable if one of Bowman or Colombi can sustain drives and come away with points. Spencer Sanders has not been impressive this season and may not be 100% after the apparent concussion he sustained last week against Oklahoma. I think both offensive lines will struggle, and the game should stay close throughout. Oklahoma State will score late and get the victory.

Billy Watson: Oklahoma State 35, Texas Tech 34 A lot at stake with a defense that has been on the rise. I’d like Alan Bowman to be the man and show out in this one. He has to, especially against this great Oklahoma State team. Defense will be critical at times similar to the Baylor game, but if they can’t make stops, the Pokes will slip by.