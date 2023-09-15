Texas Tech looks for its first win of the season vs FCS Tarleton State after a hard-fought loss against Oregon last week. The Red Raiders are significant favorites, but Tarleton State comes in confident after scoring over 50 points in each of their first two games. The matchup will be televised on ESPN+ at 6 p.m.

JARRETT: Texas Tech ∞, Tarleton State 20 I do not care how it is done or what measures need to be taken, but Texas Tech needs to blow this Tarleton team out of the water. Whether the margin is 50, 60, 70 points it should no doubt be a dominant victory for the Red Raiders. I've talked it about and the other two gentlemen here have too, this is a great chance for Tech to clean up and resolve everything that has been out of wack the last two weeks. Tarleton's lack of playmakers on the defensive side should be exposed and if not, the panic button might need to be hit. Talent-for-talent, this one should not be close.

JUSTIN: Texas Tech 70, Tarleton State 21 As I wrote about earlier in the day, Tarleton is able to run the ball pretty well and have some decent run blocking. I would be shocked if this game is competitive and if it is there are major problems. Tech's offense is exponentially more talented than the Texan defense. Tech needs to get some feel good going ahead of conference play, anything other than a blowout win would not be that.