RedRaiderSports - Staff Predictions: Texas Tech at TCU

Aaron Dickens: Texas Tech 20, TCU 28 I expect to see more of the same from these Red Raiders. The offense will show some signs of life against a solid TCU defense but will bog down in the redzone. The Red Raiders will compete, they will be in the game in the fourth quarter and they will make just enough critical mistakes to end up with the loss.



Ben Golan: Texas Tech 28, TCU 27 I think the Red Raiders bounce back from last weeks blowout loss because the Red Raiders match up much better against the Horned Frogs. TCU is a team that has some pretty good skill players but they're young, and the offense as a whole is pretty inconsistent. Defensively they're solid, but they will be missing their top cover corner in Noah Daniels. I really want to see the Red Raiders play aggressive in this one. No more runs on 3rd and long and no more sitting back in obvious pass situations and letting the quarterback pick you apart. This team really needs a road win where they're 0-2 on the season. Every time Tech has played TCU in Ft Worth since they've joined the Big 12 has either been a one possession Tech win or the Frogs dropping 80. I'll go with the former.

Kolt Rogers: TCU 31, Texas Tech 23 This really hurts me to predict because I don’t like TCU and I don’t think they are good at all. However, I think both offense are pretty even and in that case whoever has the better defense will win the game. 3 of 4 games in Ft.Worth between these teams have been one score games. I think TCU will blitz Colombi a lot tomorrow and I haven’t seen enough from the tackles to think they can slow down any edge pressure. I think Duggan is an average Big 12 QB but he can run and he killed Tech on the ground last year. If Tech doesn’t get Merriweather, Bradford, and some of the other defensive players back I really think that Duggan rushes for over 65 yards including some back breaking third down runs. This is a very winnable game for the Red Raiders, I just don’t know what Tech team will decide to show up. Tech has got to be able to run the ball effectively or the TCU secondary is going to pin their ears back just like Iowa State did against Tech. This has the makings of a must win game for Matt Wells and his team.



Taylor Beadles: TCU 28 Texas Tech 27 I don't think TCU is very good, but Tech's offensive line situation has reached a point where winning any game is going to require some significant offensive creativity. Like the past few meetings between these two, especially in Fort Worth, this game will be ugly, close, and probably come down to a kick. I don't particularly trust Tech's kicker or ability to close a close game, so that's why I'm going TCU.

Chase Kalka: Texas Tech 31, TCU 30 I think Texas Tech will do just enough to squeak out a victory in Fort Worth. Colombi will convert a few third downs with his legs and make a couple of big plays downfield against the TCU secondary. The defense will look shaky at times but the Horned Frogs offensive line is not a great unit. TCU is 0-3 at home and the road team has won the last 5 matchups in this series. I’m going to rely on that trend continuing even though I don’t feel too confident in this prediction.

Matt Clare: Texas Tech 27, TCU 20 My apologies for not predicting on a weekly basis, sometimes I'm not sure of what to say or predict. This week feels like a get right or turnaround game for the Red Raiders, as this TCU team is very simliar with struggles in the 2020 season. If the quarterback can limit turnovers, then I believe the Red Raiders can control the clock on offense and the defense can force the TCU offense to make big pla

Billy Watson: Texas Tech 31, TCU 28 TCU doesn’t raise an eyebrow when I say it’s name. I think Texas Tech has done well in games where they need something to turn the tables around, and I think that’ll happen Saturday.I think this is Colombi’s most comfortable game and gets it going through the air as well as with his feet.As long as the defense can perform late in the game like they did against West Virginia, Red Raiders come home with a victory.