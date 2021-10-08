Staff Predictions: TCU

Coming off a big road win, the Texas Tech Red Raiders continue Big 12 Conference play this weekend when they host the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs. Here's how the staff at RedRaiderSports.com sees things going on Saturday night.

Ben Golan

I was the first staff member to predict the score and chose a 30-26 Texas Tech win. Had plenty of fancy words here. However, none of my other friends wanted to be the bad guy, so things have changed. Can’t piss off the football gods by predicting a clean sweep. Score: TCU 34, Texas Tech 30

Kolt Rogers

I have been going back and forth on this game all week long. I like what I saw from Tech a week ago against West Virginia, but can they carry that over? This might be the biggest game of Matt Wells career at Tech. A win and you’re on the cusp of a bowl game with 6 more games to go. This is a game that Tech has to win. TCU is not very good. The defense is not the TCU defense we are accustomed to seeing under Gary Patterson. I am not a believer in this TCU offense either. Tech has got to stop Duggan and Evans on the ground and force some mistakes from Duggan through the air. I think Cumbie will have a good game plan against his former boss. I have no idea what to expect from the Tech defense, however. My heart says Tech wins, my head says TCU steals the game late. With a night game, blackout, and throwback uniforms. I think we might start seeing some magic happen in The Jones again. Score: Texas Tech 34, TCU 30

Billy Watson

I really liked what we saw from Henry Colombi and the team despite our shorthanded-ness. Also good knowing Tech is the winner heading into this one. I’d love to see Tech come out with a win, especially against TCU. Last time I went to a game at the Jones against TCU, Clayton Hatfield missed a 20-ish yard field goal. Hopefully we don’t have any nightmare-ish plays Saturday. A win will be another step in the right direction. I think Colombi goes for three total touchdowns on a good afternoon. Score: Texas Tech 34, TCU 28

Brandon Soliz

Back at home in throwbacks give me some positive vibes. I think the Red Raider offense will outperform some people’s expectations. I expect Tech to run the ball well and get a victory. Score: Texas Tech 28, TCU 17

Randy Rosetta

Little different feel for Texas Tech this week for a lot of different reasons. There should be plenty of momentum after a solid road win at West Virginia, but TCU figures to come out mad as hell after two losses in a row in games when the defense got picked apart. Hard to imagine this one remaining low-scoring – in part because of the Horned Frogs’ susceptibility and in part because TCU has the best 1-2 offensive punch that the Red Raiders have seen so far in quarterback Max Duggan and running back Zach Evans. Gaining an early upper hand is massive and Tech showed progress in that regard last week. Look for a similar fast start, similar adjustments from the Frogs and a similar win-it-at-the-end conclusion. Score: Texas Tech 31, TCU 28

Mark Moore

This hasn’t been your typical Gary Patterson Horned Frog defense through four games, and you can’t ignore the fact that this is the first road game of the season for TCU. If the defensive issues were real at home, who knows what could happen on the road. The Horned Frogs are giving up 204 yards per game on the ground and 622 yards the last two weeks. Capitalizing on the weaknesses of your opponents is key in every sport, and it’ll be important this weekend that the Red Raiders recapture the success they were able to have over the first three weeks of the season when they averaged 170.7 rushing yards per game. With the health status of Tahj Brooks still in question, the Texas Tech running game should feature another heavy dose of SaRodorick Thompson against the Horned Frogs. The offensive line will be critical in establishing the running game and keeping Henry Colombi upright against a tough TCU front four led by Ochaun Mathis. The big task for the Tech defense this week will be to contain the Horned Frog running game led by Zach Evans and Max Duggan. Score: Texas Tech 41, TCU 38



Matt Clare