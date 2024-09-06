in other news
Texas Tech takes the trip to Pullman, Washington for the first time in program history this weekend, when the Red Raiders take on Washington State for the first time since November of 1964.
With plenty of questions surrounding the Red Raiders after a 52-51 overtime win over Abilene Christian, will Tech be able to win a non-conference road game for the first time under head coach Joey McGuire?
The RedRaiderSports.com staff breaks down this weekend's matchup, and gives their prediction on whether or not the Red Raiders come out on top.
Ben - Washington State 41, Texas Tech 38
I don't know that either defense is capable of stopping the opposing offense. This very much feels like a game where whichever team has the ball last is going to win.
Unfortunately it's hard to have much faith in the Red Raiders coming off that performance vs ACU. I think Texas Tech is more than capable of pulling off a win but the safe bet is for the young Tech secondary to struggle against a solid group of playmakers for Wazzu.
Home team by a field goal.
Jarrett - Washington State 45, Texas Tech 41
My mentality going into every road game is "I'll believe it when I see it."
Skepticism going into this one is warranted, especially when considering the defensive peformance from Tech a week ago. Like Ben alluded to, I don't envision either team getting stops regularly, I think it's been glossed over that Wazzu still gave up 30 to Portland State.
Turnovers have, for the last two seasons, been the bane of the Red Raiders' existence, but if they can swing another clean game like against ACU I could see this going the other way.
The margin of error is so thin for both defenses. If Tech wants a shot, unforced errors must be avoided at all costs.
Justin - Texas Tech 49, Washington State 45
I'm expecting an old school shootout in this one. With both defenses having questionable performances against their respective FCS opponent, I'm expecting the long descendants of the Mike Leach tree to have great games offensively.
This has always been the gut-check game on the schedule for me, and even more so now with last week's result. If Tech can get the result in a raucous environment, I really think there could be some momentum built off of this one.
Saddle up, this one should be entertaining at the very least.