Staff Predictions: @ Oklahoma

Coming off a heartbreaking home loss and subsequent head coaching change, Texas Tech continues Big 12 Conference play this weekend when the Red Raiders travel to Norman, OK to take on the Sooners. Here is how the staff at RedRaiderSports.com sees things going on Saturday.

Ben Golan

In two years at Texas Tech, Keith Patterson's defense has given up 55 points (2019) and 62 points (2020) to Oklahoma. I do think the players will come out and play hard for interim coach Sonny Cumbie, but the Sooners are simply more talented across the board while also having the coaching advantage. Expect this one to be wrapped up fairly quickly. Prediction: Oklahoma 59, Texas Tech 22

Mark Moore

The Red Raider defense has formed a bad habit this season of following up successful performances in slowing down the opposing team’s running game, with a not so lucrative outing. These Jekyll and Hyde, back-and-forth performances we’ve seen from the Tech run defense can’t continue this week if the Red Raiders are going to have a chance at slowing down the Sooner offense. Williams and Brooks are big plays waiting to happen in the running game, and with Tony Bradford, Jacob Morgenstern, and Reggie Pearson all expected to be out again this weekend, the task of slowing down the run could prove to be a tough one. Marvin Mims is among the top wide receivers in the Big 12 but has been held to just three catches over the past two games. I expect the Sooner coaching staff will view this game as an opportunity to get Mims going over the final few weeks of the regular season. With Oklahoma having Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff aspirations they need Mims rolling in their offense. Oklahoma is allowing 2.2 sacks per game and with Tyree Wilson emerging as a legit pass rush threat, the defense must find success in creating pressure around Williams to disrupt the Sooners passing game. Having said all that... Prediction: Oklahoma 52, Texas Tech 27

Billy Watson

What a week it’s been. I hope Sonny Cumbie can get this team the win it needs and deserves in the final stretch here. Oklahoma is just too good and has played well early at home against Tech. Prediction: Oklahoma 49, Texas Tech 24

Kolt Rogers

Oklahoma has only beaten one D1 team by more than a TD this year, TCU. I think this OU team has been prone to play down to competition. I think through the first half you see more or less the same thing on Saturday. Tech might be down a few key players this weekend and I think that depleted depth shows in the 2nd half for Tech. Caleb Williams scores 2 on the ground and 2 through the air as OU cruises in the 2nd half.

Prediction: Oklahoma 52, Texas Tech 24

Randy Rosetta