Staff Predictions: Liberty Bowl Edition vs Mississippi State

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl is upon us. Texas Tech will go up against Mississippi State featuring former Red Raider coach Mike Leach leading the Bulldogs on the sideline in Memphis. Meanwhile, interim head coach Sonny Cumbie will lead the Red Raiders in his final game at the helm for Tech – well at least for the Tech in Lubbock. Cumbie will head east to Louisiana to take over as head coach at Louisiana Tech. With that being said, here's how the RedRaiderSports.com staff sees things playing out on Tuesday evening.

Ben Golan

Texas Tech is coming into this game with an interim head coach, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator who were all away from the program for a couple weeks in early December, as they attempted to recruit and build a staff at their future homes. Usually, those situations don’t work out too well. There’s nothing Mike Leach would love more than to put a beat down on Tech. All that adds up to a long day for the Red Raiders in Memphis. Score: Mississippi State 38, Texas Tech 17

Brandon Soliz

Ben summed it up pretty well. However, I don't see this Red Raider team not making it a game and leaving it all out on the field. I expect (hope) Cumbie releases the hounds on offense – throw everything at the Bulldogs with the young playmakers that will be crucial in the future for new head coach Joey McGuire. As TE Travis Koontz said, Mississippi State puts up an SEC-style defense which usually consists of bigger-bodied defenders. He said the Red Raiders will have to beat them with their speed and quickness. Explosive, fast plays will go a long way for Tech if they can execute on that, or more accurately if Donovan Smith can get it done. But, Erik Ezukanma missing this one for preparation for the NFL Draft and all of the changes Ben mentioned – I think the Red Raiders fall just short of the win. Score: Mississippi State 38, Texas Tech 34

Mark Moore

This year’s version of the Liberty Bowl should feature a battle of the passing games. Sonny Cumbie runs a more balanced offense than Mike Leach, but with the Mississippi State defense being stout against the run and more vulnerable through the air, expect Cumbie to try and expose their defense with the passing attack. Texas Tech will need Donovan Smith to play like he did in the Iowa State and Baylor games, when he averaged 292 yards passing and had 5 touchdowns through the air. Smith has -19 yards rushing in the last two games, so extending plays and finding ways to gain positive yards when a play breaks down will be key in this contest. If the Red Raiders 118th ranked pass defense can’t get stops and slowdown Will Rogers, the Tech offense may be forced into a shootout. Throwing the ball downfield in attempt to keep up with the Bulldog offense. The Texas Tech secondary will undoubtably be tested more frequently in coverage than they have been all season. Mississippi State likes to exploit defenses using the short passing game, and while they are 3rd in passing yards per game, they’re also second to last, 129th, in yards per completion. The Red Raider defense will have to do a good job of keeping guys in front of them, tackling in space and getting population to the ball carrier to limit the yards after catch. The Bulldog offense is 90th in the country in sacks allowed. The opportunity will be there for the Texas Tech defensive line, led by Tyree Wilson and Jaylon Hutchings, to make their impact felt in this game and provide aid to the defensive backs by putting pressure on Rogers. Having said all that… Score: Mississippi State 35, Texas Tech 27

Kolt Rogers

There’s a lot of storylines in this game, and a lot of off the field movement going on too. I am not sure what Tech team we will see with all of the staff movement that has occurred. Will Rogers will throw a lot. Tech saw a similar offense earlier this year with Houston, but I am not sure that will help to slow down Rogers. Mississippi State pulls away late to officially send Tech to the Joey McGuire era. Score: Mississippi State 38, Texas Tech 27

Billy Watson

Score: Mississippi State 38, Texas Tech 27

