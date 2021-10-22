Staff Predictions: Kansas State

Texas Tech is sitting at 5-2 on the year and host Kansas State on Saturday morning for a chance at bow eligibility. Here's how the RedRaiderSports.com staff sees things playing out.

Brandon Soliz

Prediction: Kansas State 34, Texas Tech 28

Mark Moore

With Texas Tech having lost nine out of the last 10 games against the Wildcats, and K-State on an eight game Big 12 losing streak, one of these trends is set to finally break on Saturday. The Wildcat offense will look to get back on track running the football against a wildly inconsistent Texas Tech run defense. Deuce Vaughn opened the 2021 campaign by rushing for over 100 yards in three straight games, with K-State coming away victorious in all three contests. Vaughn has been held in check since, with just 172 yards on the ground and failed to eclipse the 100-yard mark in all three conference losses. Kansas State hasn’t exactly lit it up through the air, but Thompson has still been a very efficient passer, completing 68.3 percent of his passes, ranking 17th in the nation amongst quarterbacks, and boasts a 159.6 QB rating. Having said all that…. Prediction: Kansas State 37 - Texas Tech 27

Billy Watson

K-State’s hot start really stood out to me, and it’s tough to follow that up against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Deuce Vaughn is just a beast, and Tech has had a real problem stopping good running backs. If the Red Raiders can limit Vaughn, then they’ll have a chance.Playing K-State at home hasn’t been Tech’s best memories, including a back-shoulder throw on fourth down in 2017 in overtime that sailed way out of bounds. If Hollywood Henry can start the offense off hot, I can this game coming down to the last drive. Prediction: Kansas State 31 Texas Tech 28

