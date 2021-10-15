Staff Predictions: @ Kansas

Coming off an embarrassing home loss for homecoming, Texas Tech continues Big 12 Conference play this weekend when the Red Raiders travel to Lawrence, to take on Kansas. Here is how the staff at RedRaiderSports.com sees things going on Saturday.

Ben Golan

It's hard to have any confidence in this Jekyll & Hyde program. There's just no consistency week to week on any side of the ball. As 16.5 point favorites, Tech should win this game going away. Kansas is terrible. Tech is just terrible some days. This is Kansas' homecoming, they're wearing special baby blue jerseys, and they will be hyped as this is probably their best chance for a win the rest of the season. For one more week at least, I choose to believe in the talent on the roster. Prediction: Texas Tech 38, Kansas 24

Kolt Rogers

This screams trap game to me. Kansas is coming off a bye week and got extra time to prepare for a homecoming game with Tech. The only school in the Big 12 to not have beaten Kansas by more than 20 points in the past two seasons is… Texas Tech. In both of the last two seasons with Matt Wells at the helm, Tech has been in a one score game with Kansas. Tech has more talent than Kansas, but will that be enough is the question. I expect Kansas to run early and often and I bet Tech sees a lot of quarterback runs from Jason Bean. I went back and forth on this game. This should be a blowout win for Tech, but I expect a close game. Prediction: Texas Tech 31, Kansas 27

Randy Rosetta

To get better, you have to start somewhere, and for Texas Tech that process begins against a Kansas team that will be motivated but is also very beatable. The Red Raiders have six games left this season to put their heads down and build momentum for the rest of this season and the future. With plenty of doubt and disappointment swirling around them, that won’t be easy, and the first step figures to be a little tougher than expected. But Tech’s talent and experience edge should tilt the scales in the Red Raiders’ favor and show up big in the fourth quarter. Prediction: Texas Tech 41, Kansas 21

Brandon Soliz

The Red Raiders are desperate for a win. So is Kansas. Historically and based on the recent state of the program's, you have to look at this game as one Texas Tech will have to lose on its own – aka a few years ago in Lawrence on a fumble. I think talent-wise the Red Raider transfers give them an edge and Colombi is comfortable in the system. I expect Sonny Cumbie to want to establish the run early and win this one on the ground. I don't see it being a huge blowout but I can see the Red Raiders winning by 14 or so. Prediction: Texas Tech 28, Kansas 13

Mark Moore

The battle of the running games could be the deciding factor in this matchup. Kansas is 128th in the country in rush defense, and SaRodorick Thompson being back at full force for the Texas Tech offense could spell trouble for a defensive unit that’s allowing 250.4 yards per game on the ground. Henry Colombi should have plenty of time to throw the ball and pick apart the Kansas secondary, facing a defense that averages just over half a sack per game (.6). This matchup will ultimately come down to the Texas Tech defense and how effective they can be at slowing down the run. Running the football is already the preferred method of attack for the Jayhawk offense and coming off a bye week with plenty of time to watch film on the Red Raider defense, it will no doubt be a focal point for Kansas on Saturday. While it appears, the Jayhawks have been ineffective on the ground at 3.8 yards per carry, their quarterback and starting RB (Jason Bean & Devin Neal) have been effective and efficient runners. If the Texas Tech defense can’t fix their issues in a hurry, the running game for Kansas could give them fits this weekend. Prediction: Texas Tech 45, Kansas 34

