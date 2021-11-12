Staff Predictions: Iowa State

Joey McGuire is here and with all the recruiting excitement, it’s hard to remember there are still three games left in the year.

Iowa State is a bipolar team. They lose to a bad West Virginia team in Morgantown and then absolutely shellack Texas, 30-7, in Ames last week.

Unfortunately, the Red Raiders have usually seen the better version of the Cyclones the last few years. I think their defense is too good for a Tech team on their third quarterback and a struggling offensive line.

Score: Iowa State 41, Texas Tech 17