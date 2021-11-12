Staff Predictions: Iowa State
Ben Golan
Joey McGuire is here and with all the recruiting excitement, it’s hard to remember there are still three games left in the year.
Iowa State is a bipolar team. They lose to a bad West Virginia team in Morgantown and then absolutely shellack Texas, 30-7, in Ames last week.
Unfortunately, the Red Raiders have usually seen the better version of the Cyclones the last few years. I think their defense is too good for a Tech team on their third quarterback and a struggling offensive line.
Score: Iowa State 41, Texas Tech 17
Kolt Rogers
I do think having Donovan Smith at QB and being able to run the ball against Iowa State is huge. In years past, teams that have a good run game and a mobile QB are the teams that have given the Iowa State cloud defense some trouble. I think this will be a close game into the 4th quarter. Iowa State pulls away late with a Breece Hall TD.
Score: Iowa State 34, Texas Tech 24
Mark Moore
Iowa State, statistically speaking, will be the toughest matchup the Texas Tech offense has faced this season. The Cyclones don’t appear to have a weakness and have been a dominant unit in all facets of defensive football. For the Red Raider offense to find success, the offensive line must neutralize the Iowa State defensive front. Lining up opposite of Will McDonald is defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike, and he’s every bit as capable of disrupting an offensive gameplan, evident by his 7.5 sacks this season. The Cyclone defensive ends are skilled enough to wreak havoc on the Texas Tech offense in the ground game and through the air, so finding a way to neutralize those two players will be key for the Red Raider offense on Saturday.
Score: Iowa State 41, Texas Tech 21
Billy Watson
Score: Iowa State 38, Texas Tech 28
Brandon Soliz
Few things have happened for me to be convinced this Texas Tech team gets its sixth win for bowl eligibility. Breece Hall, I think, will have himself a day on the ground. But, to avoid a clean sweep - give me Donovan Smith and the Red Raiders on a field goal by Jonathan Garibay.
Score: Texas Tech 27, Iowa State 24