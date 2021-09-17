Staff Predictions: Florida International

Texas Tech is looking towards 3-0, but the Florida International Panthers are the only thing standing in the way of that. Here's how the RedRaiderSports.com staff sees this final non-conference game of the year playing out.

Brandon Soliz

I was off last week. I didn't expect the Red Raiders to have such a close game. Maybe SFA wasn't who we thought they were (lol). But, anyways, I'm not actually convinced things will be easier in this one for the Red Raiders - mainly because of their own issues. I think they'll come out on top in this one but not by a blowout like I predicted a week ago. I think we'll see Tyler Shough try to spread the ball around and maybe not force passes quite as much, which could lead to more mistakes but we'll see. The run game keeps you ahead in this one much like last week. SaRodorick Thompson could be back as well, but I already love what I'm seeing from Tahj Brooks and Xavier White. Gimme the Red Raiders. Score: Texas Tech 34, FIU 24

Ben Golan

Other than getting the win, nobody on Texas Tech’s sideline could have been happy with how last week turned out. One problem that’s been consistent during the Matt Wells era is Tech hasn’t been able to blow out FCS and Group of 5 schools as regularly as they did in the past. I think Tech has a lot to prove this weekend to themselves, the coaches and the fans and will be extra motivated to put on a good performance. With that said, the problems are the problems, and I think Tech wins but it’ll be another four quarter game. I think the most important thing is getting the Shough we saw in week one back and confident heading into conference play, so that’s what I’ll be looking for. Score: Texas Tech 31, FIU 23

Bill Hipple

The Red Raiders put together a more complete game in front of another loud crowd at the Jones. Mistakes are cleaned up and Texas Tech cruises to a slightly more comfortable win and 3-0 record leading into conference play. Score: Texas Tech 38, FIU 27

Taylor Beadles

I don't know anymore, but I will not predict a blowout until a Matt Wells led team shows it's capable of doing it. It probably should be something like Tech 59 FIU 17, but it'll probably be Tech 27 FIU 24

Kolt Rogers

Texas Tech didn’t play well at all last week and was fortunate to come away with a win. With a week until Big 12 play, Tech really needs to find a rhythm offensively. Tech ranks in the bottom of the nation in average plays per game and relies heavily on chunk plays at the moment. I would love to see the offense come out and sustain some drives early. Tech wins the turnover battle this week and moves into Big 12 play with a 3-0 record. Score: Texas Tech 31, FIU 20

Mark Moore

This week’s contest against Florida International should be a battle of the running games. FIU averages 229.5 yards per game on the ground while Texas Tech averages 172.5 ypg. The Red Raiders should have an advantage in this matchup with a rush defense that’s allowing only 54.5 ypg rushing compared to 133.5 ypg allowed by the Panthers. Both teams are averaging low time of possession numbers so establishing the running game and controlling the clock will be key factors in this football game. Score: Texas Tech 35 - FIU 17

Matt Clare

The game tomorrow night will be completely different from last weekend, mostly because last weekend should have captured the attention of the enitre team. It makes sense they were still riding high from the week one comeback win against Houston, but this program cannot afford another close game in front of the home crowd against a G5 team. FIU scored 17 points against Texas State, and while they have run the ball well through two (2) games, it is important for the Red Raiders to start fast and score points to put pressure on the Panthers' offense to throw the ball and play catch up. Score: Texas Tech 49 - FIU 17

Hunter Davidson

Philip Dougherty throws four TDs in the first half, while Sione Havili runs for 100 yards, paving the way for a snoozer of a game late. Defensively, Myles Wade and Bobby Agoucha dominate the line of scrimmage, while Nigel Bethel III is involved in several turnover-producing plays. Special teams plays well, including some short drives set up by a couple long Ivory McCann kick returns.... I kid, but not really. Score: Texas Tech 44, FIU 11

Bill Watson