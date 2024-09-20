Staff Predictions: Can Texas Tech take down the undefeated Sun Devils?

Conference play is here. After a 2-1 start to the season, the Red Raiders welcome Arizona State to Lubbock in their first Big 12 game. Arizona State is off to a surprising 3-0 start which makes the stakes for Saturday afternoon quite high. Texas Tech is looking to continue the good vibes coming off a 45 point win vs North Texas, but will they? The RedRaiderSports.com staff takes a swing at predicting this weekend's matchup.

Ben - Texas Tech 34, Arizona State 31

Texas Tech, as most teams do, seem to play significantly better at home vs on the road. I think that factors in this weekend. Arizona State is a tough team with a strong rushing attack and an aggressive defense, so I could see this one being a back and forth game. Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is a redshirt freshman, can defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter confuse him into making a mistake or two? I think he will. Tech wins on a field goal late and everyone goes home happy.

Jarrett - Texas Tech 34, Arizona State 28

I've had plenty of doubts about this team and that has not ended even after the blowout win a week ago. But I will always acknowledge how much better Texas Tech plays at home and cannot reasonably pick against the Red Raiders at The Jones. This game will either be predicated on how well the quarterbacks or the running backs play. I think both defensive coordinators will try their best to scheme up something to stop these rushing attacks, but expecting both to be shut down entirely is unlikely. I trust Texas Tech's pass catching weapons a heck of a lot more and if this becomes an aerial battle, give me the Red Raiders.

Justin - Texas Tech 28, Arizona State 17.