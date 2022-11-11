The Red Raiders have lost four of their last five football games this season and are facing a Kansas team fresh off securing their first bowl appearance since 2008. Texas Tech will be without standout redshirt freshman quarterback Behren Morton and Tyler Shough or Donovan Smith will lead the team on Saturday. However, the Red Raiders are favored by four-points by most sportsbooks around the country. The RedRaiderSports.com staff takes a swing at projecting this matchup.

Ben Golan: Strength against strength, with Kansas’ offense vs Texas Tech’s defense. If the Red Raiders can play a clean game - this is asking a lot - and not turn it over, I like their chances at home whether it’s Tyler Shough or Donovan Smith at QB. Both should be able to move the ball against the porous Jayhawks defense. Kansas is already bowl eligible. Tech needs two more wins. They get one of them on Saturday night. Score prediction: Texas Tech 38, Kansas 30

Justin Apodaca: I truly have no idea what to expect in this one. The Red Raider offense is going to be run by either Shough or Smith and that hasn't meant great things to this point in the season. The Kansas offense is a weird one, they run the ball extremely well and do a ton of pre-snap motion to confuse a defense. Tim DeRuyter's defense struggled against Kansas State, a very similar offense, earlier in the season. The Jayhawks have struggled on defense against tempo and it is unfortunate that Morton will be out this weekend as that could be a major advantage for the Red Raiders. With all that said, I expect the Red Raiders to play salty as they all but need this one for their bowl hopes to stay alive. Score Prediction: Texas Tech 28, Kansas 24

There are quarterback question marks for both teams as we near Saturday's contest and it will be interesting to see who gets the start between Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean for the Jayhawks and Donovan Smith and Tyler Shough for the Red Raiders. This game is hard to get a read on but I like the Red Raiders to get back in the win column at home. Bowl eligibility is on the line and winning this game would be crucial for the Red Raiders to achieve it. Kansas has one of the worst pass defenses in the Big 12 and Texas Tech will have lots of success through the air. Give me Tech in a relatively close one. Score Prediction: Texas Tech 34, Kansas 21

