On Saturday, the Red Raiders have the opportunity to become bowl eligible for the second year in a row, something they haven't done since the dawn of the Kliff Kingsbury era in 2013. Texas Tech's opportunity is coming against Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. in Ames on FS1. The weather in Ames is daunting, with projected highs sitting in the low-20 degree range. With the weather, combined with the way the Cyclones play, Saturday's matchup is projecting to be low scoring by the Vegas books. Vegas Odds: Texas Tech at Iowa State (-3.5); Over/Under 47.5 The RedRaiderSports.com staff takes a swing at projecting this weekend's matchup in what is a massive opportunity for Joey McGuire and Co. in their first year at the helm.

Ben Golan: I have a lot of respect for Iowa State, especially in Ames. I predicted they’d beat Baylor. I predicted they’d beat KState. I predicted they’d beat OU. I even chose them to beat OSU last week on the road in my weekly Pick ‘Em contest. They keep losing games.

Thanks Cyclones for costing me 3 points

They have an elite defense. It’s gonna be colder than cold. Tech hasn’t won up there in eight years. They need this one to keep alive their dream of bowl eligibility. Plus, choosing them to win each week clearly brings about the opposite result. For the good of the people, let’s go back to the well. Score prediction: Iowa State 19, Texas Tech 17

Brandon Soliz: As Ben said, let's go back to being wrong and having the opposite come of it. I enjoyed seeing the Red Raiders handle the Kansas Jayhawks. I didn't expect it to be as smooth as it was. Tyler Shough looked good and Cam'Ron Valdez was fun to see multiple times on offense. However, the weather and being in Ames just isn't sitting right with me. Ben mentions their defense which is legit. Texas Tech's defense is legit, too. I can see the Red Raiders winning this one by starting quick and executing. That doesn't happen and it doesn't go your way. I still expect a close one. Let's see if Joey McGuire can break the streak. Score prediction: Iowa State 20, Texas Tech 17

Justin Apodaca: This game is going to be a slugfest and the Red Raiders are going to have to run the ball pretty well against a really good run defense. That combined with the weather has me concerned for the offense because I'm not certain I trust Tyler Shough in these conditions. However, the Tech defense should be in a really good postition to have success. Malik Dunlap and Rayshad Williams will have their hands full with Xavier Hutchinson but the pass rush will have to get home as well, without Tyree Wilson. With all of this combined with the fact that Texas Tech hasn't won in Ames since 2014 and the fact that they haven't won a game on the road this season, I have trouble projecting a win here. This one will be frustrating because I think they're the better team. Score Prediction: Iowa State 17, Texas Tech 14.

Trevor Cobern: These games against Iowa State are always weird and hard to predict. The Cyclones have the best defense in the Big 12 and the weather will be miserably cold. Still, Iowa State is 1-6 in conference play for a reason, and I think the Red Raiders will be able to pull out a win in a low-scoring, defensive-centered contest. I like the running back room to have a fantastic game on the ground. Give me Texas Tech by a field goal. Score Prediction: Texas Tech 24, Iowa State 21