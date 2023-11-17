Texas Tech and UCF will meet for the first time ever on the football field tomorrow night at Jones AT&T Stadium and today, the RedRaiderSports.com staff takes a swing at predicting the matchup. Tech enters the matchup as 2.5-point favorites at most books around the nation and are facing one of the most explosive offenses in the country on Saturday.

Justin: Texas Tech 28, UCF 24 I honestly do not know how to predict this game. The UCF offense is super explosive and that's something that the Red Raiders have struggled with all year. I am curious to how the coaching staff will try to play this one. I do not think Tech can get into a shootout in this one, lean on Tahj Brooks against a defense that is not excellent and earn bowl eligibility.

Jarrett: Texas Tech 31, UCF 27 There is too much riding on this game for Tech to let it slip. Senior night for a lot of players who have played a key role in getting this program turned in the right direction. Tech's offense will predicate this matchup and the Red Raiders will have the opportunity to prove whether the UCF defense is a fact or a fluke. If the Knights' run defense is as legit as it was last week, Behren Morton is going to have to sling the rock and receivers like X White, Coy Eakin and Jerand Bradley are going to have to be special. UCF is going to score points and there is likely no way around that. Their offense is deadly and the Red Raiders' defense has struggled all season at preventing big plays. If this was on the road, I'd be skeptical but the fact of the matter is Tech plays like Popeye off the spinach in The Jones. Tech in a close one for a third-straight year of postseason play.

Ben: Texas Tech 37, UCF 34 I see another game similar to the TCU one where both offenses have plenty of success. Tech's offense was slowed down by Kansas last week but they play much better at home, and the staff knows they'll have to open it up to keep score with the Knights. Tech in a close one and the Red Raiders go bowling for the third year in a row.