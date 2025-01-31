Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 31, 2025
2026 Hutto (TX) RB Keilan Chavies is high on Texas Tech
circle avatar
Jarrett Ramirez  •  RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
Twitter
@JarrettDRamirez
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In