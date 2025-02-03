New Mexico OL Moses Sparks visits for Texas Tech Junior Day

Texas Tech recently hosted Moses Sparks, a talented offensive lineman out of Cleveland HS in New Mexico, for a Junior Day visit as the Red Raiders continue to evaluate potential additions to their future trenches.

Sparks, a 6-foot-5, 275-pound prospect, hails from an area that is often underrecruited, making him a potential hidden gem in the 2026 class. Despite flying somewhat under the radar early in the process, Sparks has been garnering more attention lately from Power Four programs such as Arizona State, Houston, and Nebraska in addition to Texas Tech.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Sparks following the visit for his reaction to his time in Lubbock + more.

What you need to know...

... Sparks is rated as a Rivals 5.5 three-star prospect and to date holds offers from Arizona State, Houston, Nebraska, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Texas Tech and UTEP

... Texas Tech offered Sparks on June 16th, 2024 after a standout performance at a Red Raider camp

... The last New Mexico product to sign with Texas Tech as a scholarship athlete was Portales (NM) defensive end Philip Blidi as part of the 2020 class

Texas Tech Junior Day: "It was great. The coaching staff was really welcoming to me. I got to see the campus, it was great. Walking around and seeing what Texas Tech has to offer.

Coach (Clay) McGuire, he's a great guy. He's very in-depth, he really knows how to really expand on my offensive line skills. When I went over there we had one-on-one time, me and him were talking about things I need to work on, things I need to get better at just playing offensive line. How to move around the offensive line, playing center, guard or tackle. Be versatile."