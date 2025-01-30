Frisco Lone Star DL Christopher Knauls talks Texas Tech connections

Texas Tech recently hosted a bevy of the program’s top 2026 targets for a Jan. 18 Junior Day spectacle. In attendance was Frisco Lone Star defensive lineman Christopher Knauls Jr., and he spoke with us at RedRaiderSports to recap his day in Lubbock and how his recruitment is shaping up overall.

What you need to know…

… The Red Raiders offered Knauls Jr on Feb. 25, 2024 and were his first reported offer

… The 6-foot-4, 250 pound defensive end holds eight offers to date, including Big 12 offers from Houston and Colorado, as well as offers from Cal, Tulane and Tulsa, among others

… Listed in the Rivals database as a strongside defensive end, Knauls said he is being recruited as a 3-technique interior defensive tackle

… As a junior, Knauls posted 28 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 15 QB pressures and one forced fumble for Lone Star

… Knauls hails from the same high school as Tech’s 2025 WR signee Bryson Jones, as well as former Boise State and Heisman finalist RB Ashton Jeanty