Staff Predictions: Can Red Raiders bounce back in Stillwater?

Texas Tech's SaRodorick Thompson (4) runs the ball as Oklahoma State's Collin Oliver (30) takes him down in the first quarter during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo by NATHAN J FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Texas Tech heads to Stillwater, OK this weekend to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Under Mike Gundy the Pokes have been a model of consistency and have made a bowl game every year since 2006. That run is most likely over with OSU sitting at 3-7 (0-7 Big 12) and only two games remaining. Boone Pickens Stadium has been a house of horrors for Tech in years past. Can the Red Raiders win a road game they're favored in? The RedRaiderSports.com staff give their predictions…

Advertisement

Justin - Texas Tech 31, Oklahoma State 20

This trip to Stillwater has a much different feel from the last time, when Tech went to face a top-10 team in Behren Morton’s first collegiate start still on the heels of Tech’s upset win over Texas in 2022. With not much on the line for either team in the grand scheme of things, it will be about which coaching staff has its players ready to play, and I believe that will be Tech given the nature of McGuire’s comments earlier in the week and Tech’s high efforts throughout the season. Should be an interesting one, we will see.

Jarrett - Texas Tech 27, Oklahoma State 20

It really feels like a "get-right" game for both teams, albeit in somewhat opposite contexts but this one will be highly competitive. Like Justin said, the stakes are ultimately pretty low for both teams but the Red Raiders still have more to lose with the prospect of not wanting to be the team that gives the Pokes their first conference win. Tech needs to come out aggressively on the offensive side of the ball, something Joey McGuire talked about in his weekly press conference. The aggressiveness that propelled the Red Raiders to early leads in Ames and against Colorado needs to be maintained for more than two drives. Give me the Red Raiders by a touchdown to seal another road win this season.

Ben - Texas Tech 38, Oklahoma State 31