Staff Predictions: Can Red Raiders bounce back in Stillwater?

Texas Tech heads to Stillwater, OK this weekend to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Under Mike Gundy the Pokes have been a model of consistency and have made a bowl game every year since 2006. That run is most likely over with OSU sitting at 3-7 (0-7 Big 12) and only two games remaining.
Boone Pickens Stadium has been a house of horrors for Tech in years past. Can the Red Raiders win a road game they're favored in?
The RedRaiderSports.com staff give their predictions…
Justin - Texas Tech 31, Oklahoma State 20
This trip to Stillwater has a much different feel from the last time, when Tech went to face a top-10 team in Behren Morton’s first collegiate start still on the heels of Tech’s upset win over Texas in 2022.
With not much on the line for either team in the grand scheme of things, it will be about which coaching staff has its players ready to play, and I believe that will be Tech given the nature of McGuire’s comments earlier in the week and Tech’s high efforts throughout the season.
Should be an interesting one, we will see.
Jarrett - Texas Tech 27, Oklahoma State 20
It really feels like a "get-right" game for both teams, albeit in somewhat opposite contexts but this one will be highly competitive.
Like Justin said, the stakes are ultimately pretty low for both teams but the Red Raiders still have more to lose with the prospect of not wanting to be the team that gives the Pokes their first conference win.
Tech needs to come out aggressively on the offensive side of the ball, something Joey McGuire talked about in his weekly press conference. The aggressiveness that propelled the Red Raiders to early leads in Ames and against Colorado needs to be maintained for more than two drives.
Give me the Red Raiders by a touchdown to seal another road win this season.
Ben - Texas Tech 38, Oklahoma State 31
Coming off a tough home loss to Colorado and a bye week, I expect this team and staff to be fully locked in. Oklahoma State is much better than their 0-7 league record shows but Tech has no excuse to lose this game.
I expect there to be a weird energy in the air. It's Senior Day, the stadium will most likely be half full, and Oklahoma State fans are mad after their head coach called them all poor. That could make for an interesting game, and it would behoove Tech to get up early and leave no doubt.
At the end Tech is too inconsistent and this game stays close, but Tech pulls through as Alan Bowman throws a late pick to seal it.