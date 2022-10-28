The Red Raiders and Joey McGuire are set to welcome Baylor to Lubbock in a clash of 2-2 teams in conference play. There's a ton of storylines in this one with the blackout, Patrick Mahomes getting inducted into the Ring of Honor, and what's likely the biggest one, Joey McGuire facing his old staff for the first time. The RedRaiderSports.com staff takes a swing at predicting this complex matchup in what's likely to be one of the best atmosphere's all season in Lubbock. Vegas Odds: Baylor @ Texas Tech (-2) Over/Under: 62.5

Ben Golan: Home game, night game, blackout, throwback uniforms, Pat Mahomes, McGuire revenge…even Vegas has you as a favorite against the team that was supposed to win this league. One team is coming off their best game of the year while the other almost blew a massive lead to Kansas. All signs point to Texas Tech, but anyone who has followed this football program over the years knows nothing is a given. Texas Tech should be able to take advantage of the Bears weak secondary, but on the other side Baylor’s running game is tough to stop. The best thing Tech can do is get up early and kinda take that away from them (or hope Baylor OC Jeff Grimes gets pass happy). This game will be too close for comfort, but Tech has been money at home in 2022 and I see that continuing. Score prediction: Texas Tech 34, Baylor 32

Brandon Soliz: I don’t see this one being close, in my honest opinion. I think Behren Morton is going to go off on the Bears. The defense for Texas Tech has been probably the best I’ve seen since living in Lubbock (not a high bar since that’s been since 2014). I think a packed Jones AT&T Stadium along with a night game honoring Mahomes will mix for a big game for the Red Raiders. Score Prediction: Texas Tech 42, Baylor 17

Justin Apodaca: I'm feeling quite confident, maybe almost too confident, heading into this one. The Red Raiders matchup really well with Baylor and with a ton of storylines in Tech's favor, it feels like one they should win. I really think the Red Raiders can wear out the Baylor defense if the Behren Morton led tempo offense is deployed. There is a ton of size on the Bears front and they have struggled to deal with high volumes of plays this season. The Tech defense could face some trouble on the ground against Richard Reese & Co., but I'm not terrified of Blake Shapen through the air against what's been a strong Tech secondary. If Morton is at the helm, I like the Red Raiders to cover the spread in front of a rowdy Lubbock crowd tomorrow. Score Prediction: Texas Tech 41, Baylor 31.

Baylor's secondary and defensive line are some of the weaker spots on defense and I think that Texas Tech will be able to capitalize and have success throwing the ball downfield. Myles Price and J.J. Sparkman return to give Tech an extra boost, and taking into account how dominant the Red Raiders' offense was against West Virginia last weekend, Baylor will undoubtedly have their hands full with the plethora of talent at Kittley's disposal. There are a lot of interesting extra factors that benefit the Red Raiders, like a sold-out, black-out night crowd at the Jones and Patrick Mahomes' attendance/Ring of Honor ceremony. Texas Tech gets off to a fast start and the defense forces a couple of Blake Shapen turnovers in the second half, powering Joey McGuire's squad to a somewhat-comfortable win and a 5-3 record. Score Prediction: Texas Tech 41, Baylor 28

