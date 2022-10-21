After the bye week, the Red Raiders are set to host West Virginia in one that can swing the season. Tech has won three straight in the series and is looking to make it four on Saturday in a matchup that they are favored by 6.5-points with an over/under of 65.5. Today, the RedRaiderSports.com staff takes a swing at predicting how this matchup will shake out tomorrow.

Ben Golan: The Red Raiders should be able to move the ball against a porous WVU secondary. I look for a high possession game as both teams like to go tempo quite a bit. Back at home, Texas Tech is favored and should be able to get it done. A loss here would be very bad for Tech’s chances to make a bowl. Score Prediction: Texas Tech 41, West Virginia 27.

Brandon Soliz: Give me the Red Raiders led by Behren Morton on Homecoming Day. I think SaRodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks, maybe with a mix in of Cam'Ron Valdez, to get it going on the ground, too. I would be aware of the West Virginia receivers against the Texas Tech secondary as I believe that's where this game is decided. I like the Red Raider defensive line to create pressure. The Mountaineer defensive line, on the other hand, is experience and will cause some fits, but I believe a balanced attack with a fast-tempo will aid the Red Raiders in containing their front. Score Prediction: Texas Tech 38, West Virginia 28.

Justin Apodaca: This is one the Red Raiders really need. If you win, you're right back in the thick of things in the conference and in great shape to head to a bowl game at 4-3. If you lose however, it will be a massive struggle to get to a bowl game and your conference hopes are all but over. As I mentioned earlier this afternoon, the Red Raider secondary will need to perform against a very good offensive attack from the Mountaineers. But on the other side of that coin, Zach Kittley and his quarterback should be able to take advantage on a struggling secondary for West Virginia, if the offensive line can give you some help against another experienced defensive line. I expect a high scoring, really fun game to watch tomorrow. Score Prediction: Texas Tech 42, West Virginia 38.



Trevor Cobern: I like Texas Tech to win in Lubbock tomorrow. The Red Raiders offense has a terrific day and Tyree Wilson continues his dominant season on the defensive side. West Virginia's defense has allowed 1,036 yards in their last two games against Texas and Baylor and a questionable secondary will give plenty of scoring opportunities for Texas Tech. A couple of fourth-quarter touchdowns puts the game out of reach and Texas Tech improves to 4-3 and 2-2 in Big 12 play. Score Prediction: Texas Tech 38, West Virginia 21.