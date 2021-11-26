Staff Predictions: @ Baylor

This Baylor team feels eerily similar to Oklahoma State. The Bears are a run first offense that is still fully capable of beating you through the air. They’re a sound unit on defense that can disrupt an offense’s gameplan with their ability to get after the quarterback. Their success starts up front with the offensive and defensive line play and controlling both lines of scrimmage. Texas Tech allowed 5 sacks last weekend against the Cowboys, and they’ll have to make quick improvements to be successful against a Baylor unit that averages 2.73 sacks per game. The Bears also have the 8th fewest sacks allowed in college football with 11, one sack allowed per game. If Bohanon doesn’t play on Saturday, the Red Raiders have to find a way to get after Shapen and make life difficult for the backup quarterback. Texas Tech’s streak of limiting the opposing team’s number one running back continued last weekend, as the defense held Jaylen Warren to just 37-yards rushing. The Red Raider defense may face their toughest challenge of the season this weekend, as Smith leads the Big 12 in rushing. Getting population to the ball carrier will be crucial in slowing down the Baylor running attack. Having said all that…

PREDICTION: Baylor 34 – Texas Tech 17