The Red Raiders are set for their third road test against a ranked opponent this season, having lost the first two against NC State and last week against Kansas State. Tech is going to have to contain Spencer Sanders and the Cowboy offense while bouncing back from a lackluster offensive performance in Manhattan with a banged up group on offense. A win would be a staple for the season and get you back over .500 in conference play while a loss would set you back to 3-3 (1-2) heading into the bye week. The RedRaiderSports.com staff looks into the crystal ball for this weekend's tough matchup. Vegas Odds: Texas Tech @ Oklahoma State (-9) Over/Under: 68.5

Ben Golan: I actually think Tech matches up better against the Pokes than they did last week vs KSU, the main reason being Oklahoma State and Spencer Sanders will be forced to put it up in the air much more than the Wildcats did, which could lead to some turnovers. Unfortunately the other side of the ball could prove to be troublesome. OSU's defense is old and the Red Raider offense has struggled consistently moving the ball against P5 competition. Cowboys take this one at home. Score prediction: Oklahoma State 33, Texas Tech 25

Brandon Soliz: Texas Tech's chances in this one seem minimal to me. The defense will keep it a game, I believe, but I'm not confident in the ability of this offense. I think the Red Raiders struggle to get the offense going and head into the bye week at 3-3 following a 3-1 start, which most didn't see playing out. Oklahoma State's defense is experienced and the defensive line plus its depth to begin with I think shuts down the run game. Give me the Cowboys in this one but not a repeat of the shutout in Lubbock last year. A plus, though before I completely move on, is this is yet another consecutive ranked game. Iron sharpens iron so I like Texas Tech's outlook following this weekend. Score prediction: Oklahoma State 34, Texas Tech 24

Justin Apodaca: I am very excited about this one. I really think that the Red Raiders can hang against a defense that has struggled against the pass this season. With Myles Price questionable, someone will have to step up for Tech if he is unable to suit up. Tech will have to contain the all-conference preseason quarterback in Spencer Sanders in all facets. The Red Raiders need to adjust against the QB keeper that Adrian Martinez ran to perfection last weekend while keeping the Cowboy running back, Dominic Richardson, in check who has a ton of carries against power-five competition. I truly believe the Red Raiders will be able to play a close game and even give themselves a shot to win in Stillwater, something they haven't done since 2018. Score Prediction: Oklahoma State 31, Texas Tech 27

Trevor Cobern: Boone Pickens Stadium is one of the hardest places to compete in the Big 12 and the Red Raiders will have to play a near-perfect game in order to steal a win against the No. 7 team in the country. Texas Tech has had difficulty on the road so far, highlighted last week with Kansas State and September 17th against NC State.

Spencer Sanders and the Cowboys' offensive attack is the real deal and Tech's defense, especially the secondary unit, will need to play extremely efficiently and do their best to limit 3rd down conversions to stay in the game. Smith and the Texas Tech offense play well given the circumstances but I'm not too sure that Tech will come away with a victory here. The Red Raiders keep it close and make it interesting late, but an Oklahoma State touchdown in the fourth quarter puts the game out of reach. Crazier things have happened, however, and I wouldn't be surprised if Texas Tech pulls off the upset. This has trap-game feelings for Oklahoma State. Score Prediction: Oklahoma State 34, Texas Tech 24

