The members of the RedRaiderSports staff each bring you their take on Texas Tech's week three game against Arizona. Here's how Aaron Dickens, Matt Clare, Brandon Soliz, Ben Golan, Kolt Rogers, Billy Watson, and Bill Hipple see Saturday playing out.

DICKENS: Texas Tech 33, Arizona 27

Las Vegas expects a shootout and that seems to be the prevailing wisdom in both Tuscon and Lubbock, but I think this game will zig despite everyone thinking it will zag. Alan Bowman and the offense will score just enough to keep the Wildcats at bay, but I expect the Red Raider special teams and defense to be the story of the night... or should I say morning? Either way, Texas Tech leaves Tuscon with a win and enters Big 12 play with a spotless record.

CLARE: Texas Tech 41, Arizona 27

The team starts slow on the road at night, but a few turnovers from the Texas Tech defense swing the momentum back and Bowman carves up an Arizona secondary that has given up a lot of passing yardage through the first two weeks. The keys here are Bowman's performance on the road and how the Texas Tech defense approaches Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate, who poises a threat to run on each play. He has been pretty efficient passing this season, but also has two interceptions on the season. Jordyn Brooks and the defensive line have a lot to do with how this whole scenario against Tate plays out.

SOLIZ: Texas Tech 42, Arizona 38

I believe the Red Raider defense will shine for the third straight week but they'll do so by playing this one out until the final possession. I would like to see a defensive stand that gives the offense the ball and send us out in victory formation. I want to see the offense hit on explosive plays like coach Wells and coach Yost want this weekend. I think we'll see those but expect the inside receivers and running backs carrying this one in terms of who scores for Texas Tech.

GOLAN: Texas Tech 41, Arizona 38

For as well as Tech has played defensively in their first two games, the competition hasn't been great at all and both Montana State and UTEP missed some open shots that Khalil Tate simply won't. Overall Tech is a better team and that's why they win. Arizona's defense is horrible and offensively Tech should be able to do whatever they want. Matt Wells and company start 3-0.

ROGERS: Texas Tech 44, Arizona 41

This game makes me a little nervous. I think Tech is improved defensively, but I do think Khalil Tate will put points on the board. I am curious to see the game plan that David Yost comes up with. Arizona is not good in the secondary, and Tech should be able to exploit them. I do expect Tech to open up with a lot of screens and quick passes to get Bowman in rhythm, before opening things up and taking some shots down the field. I see this as a back and forth game that has Tech trailing at halftime. However, I believe Tech is the better team and a late defensive stop helps Tech notch a P5 road win.

WATSON: Texas Tech 45 Arizona 38

Safe to say this will be a shootout. Tech’s defense will get a run for their money as well as Arizona’s 123rd ranked defense (so far), but they’ll shine in moments. Bowman will have his best game of the season so far. I would love to see WR Dalton Rigdon reach the end zone twice. Yost will look to the long ball quite a bit, and Bowman will need to connect on those, as we saw he missed wide open targets last week). This will come down to who will score a touchdown in the last two minutes.

HIPPLE: Texas Tech 37, Arizona 31