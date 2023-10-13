Texas Tech returns to Lubbock looking for it's third-straight Big 12 Conference win after a rout of Baylor in Waco and the dominant win over Houston two weekends ago. This week, a foe that has gotten the best of the Red Raiders all but once since 2011, the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2 overall, 1-1 Big 12) who come into Lubbock after a frustrating Friday night loss in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The RedRaiderSports.com staff gives their predictions for this weekend's matchup that kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday from Jones AT&T Stadium, televised on FS1.

Justin: Texas Tech 23, Kansas State 21. This is going to be a battle of styles. Texas Tech has one of the best run offenses and run defenses in the nation, as does Kansas State, who is arguably a bit better, but you're splitting hairs at that point. The edge for the Red Raiders here for me is the injury status of the Wildcat secondary, who is down two corners for Saturday. Tech is going to have to stop the run and hopefully be able to hit over the top a bit this weekend. Give me a defensive battle where Tech edges Kansas State out by two, to cover the -1.5 spread.

Jarrett: Texas Tech 31, Kansas State 27 Saturday's game is going to be won in the trenches and I stand by Tech's improvements on that front to pull it out here. Tahj Brooks is going to once again be the focal point of the offense, but this is a great opportunity for the Red Raider receivers to prove their worth against a beat up secondary. At the end of the day, if Tech can win up front on both sides, the Red Raiders will come out with a win. Like I told EMAWOnline, Tech always seems to play to twice its abilities at home and that will help swing this one in its favor.

Ben: Kansas State 27, Texas Tech 26 Every time these two teams match up you know it's going to be a close game and you know the Wildcats are going to make the plays they need to win in the 4th quarter. That has been the case for 11 of the last 12 years. Things have changed in Lubbock, but I can't predict them to beat the purple guys until they do. The reigning Big 12 champs losing last week in Stillwater was just about the worst thing possible because you know Chris Klieman is going to have his team ready to play. (My prediction also heavily considered not giving the ultimate @staff jinx by predicting the clean sweep...you're welcome)