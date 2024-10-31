Advertisement

Friday Flare

Friday Flare

Kevin Overton is ready to show his full potential in 2024-25The Scouting Report - BaylorStaff Predictions: Can McGuire,

 • Matt Clare
Texas Tech opens two-game road stretch at TCU with saddle up for grabs

Texas Tech opens two-game road stretch at TCU with saddle up for grabs

We get you set for the matchup as the Red Raiders hit the road to Cowtown.

 • Jarrett Ramirez
Burning questions for 2024-25 Red Raiders

Burning questions for 2024-25 Red Raiders

Jarrett asks questions for each member of the next rendition of Texas Tech hoops.

 • Jarrett Ramirez
Where Texas Tech is turning to after Dooda Banks injury

Where Texas Tech is turning to after Dooda Banks injury

Where do the Red Raiders turn after an injury to one of their major contributors?

 • Jarrett Ramirez
Elite EDGE Chad Woodfork, a TCU commit, talks weekend visit to Texas Tech

Elite EDGE Chad Woodfork, a TCU commit, talks weekend visit to Texas Tech

TCU commit Chad Woodfork recaps his weekend visit to Texas Tech

 • Ben Golan

Published Oct 31, 2024
Bill Seals from CycloneReport.com previews Iowa State
circle avatar
Jarrett Ramirez  •  RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
Twitter
@JarrettDRamirez
