Friday Flare
Kevin Overton is ready to show his full potential in 2024-25
• Matt Clare
Texas Tech opens two-game road stretch at TCU with saddle up for grabs
We get you set for the matchup as the Red Raiders hit the road to Cowtown.
• Jarrett Ramirez
Burning questions for 2024-25 Red Raiders
Jarrett asks questions for each member of the next rendition of Texas Tech hoops.
• Jarrett Ramirez
Where Texas Tech is turning to after Dooda Banks injury
Where do the Red Raiders turn after an injury to one of their major contributors?
• Jarrett Ramirez
Elite EDGE Chad Woodfork, a TCU commit, talks weekend visit to Texas Tech
TCU commit Chad Woodfork recaps his weekend visit to Texas Tech
• Ben Golan
Kevin Overton is ready to show his full potential in 2024-25
Bill Seals from CycloneReport.com previews Iowa State
Texas Tech
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- WR
- ILB
- TE
- DUAL
- WR
- WR
- WR
- OG
- OT
