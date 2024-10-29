Advertisement

Burning questions for 2024-25 Red Raiders

Burning questions for 2024-25 Red Raiders

Jarrett asks questions for each member of the next rendition of Texas Tech hoops.

Premium content
 • Jarrett Ramirez
Where Texas Tech is turning to after Dooda Banks injury

Where Texas Tech is turning to after Dooda Banks injury

Where do the Red Raiders turn after an injury to one of their major contributors?

 • Jarrett Ramirez
Elite EDGE Chad Woodfork, a TCU commit, talks weekend visit to Texas Tech

Elite EDGE Chad Woodfork, a TCU commit, talks weekend visit to Texas Tech

TCU commit Chad Woodfork recaps his weekend visit to Texas Tech

Premium content
 • Ben Golan
Published Oct 29, 2024
2025 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Nine
Ben Golan  •  RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

The high school football season continued this past weekend, where Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2025 were in action. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

Stats per MaxPreps.com

2025 commits

Gentry made 6 receptions for 152 yards and 2 touchdowns in Stephenville's 42-31 win @ Lampasas.

Season stats: 54 receptions, 1074 receiving yards, 14 receiving touchdowns, 2/2 passing, 90 passing yards, 3 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Anderson Jr and his Wichita Falls Legacy team lost 45-21 vs Cooper.

Season stats: N/A

Jones III and his Hitchcock team won 37-36 vs Columbus.

Season stats: N/A

Stone made 4 receptions for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns in Frenship's 56-7 win over Odessa.

Season stats: 50 receptions, 1070 receiving yards, 18 receiving touchdowns

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Golwas carried 1 time for 1 yard in Flower Mound Marcus' 33-32 win @ Flower Mound.

Season stats: 21 tackles, 1 sack, 1 hurry, 9 carries, 57 rushing yards

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Henderson carried 8 times for 59 rushing yards and 1 touchdown in Wylie East's 49-0 win vs Rowlett. He also added 2 receptions for 54 yards. On defense he pitched in with 7 tackles, 1 TFL and 2 passes defended.

Season stats: 70 carries, 595 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns, 12 receptions, 226 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 21 tackles, 3 TFL's, 2 interceptions, 1 interception return touchdown, 5 passes defended, 18 punt return yards

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Harrison and his Mineral Wells team lost 37-0 @ Graham.

Season stats: N/A

Singleton and his Loreauville team lost 42-7 vs Catholic - N.I.

Season stats: N/A

Jackson and his Ridge Point team won 77-0 over Fort Bend Clements.

Season stats: 22 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 hurry, 1 interception, 1 interception return touchdown, 1 pass defended, 10 punt return yards

Jones and his Lone Star team lost 65-59 @ Wakeland.

Season stats: 32 receptions, 334 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 1/1 passing, 31 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Lindsay and his Ada team won 55-34 vs Broken Bow

Season stats: 35 receptions, 721 receiving yards, 9 receiving touchdowns, 0/1 passing, 2 carries, 4 rushing yards, 32 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 21 interception return yards, 49 kick return yards

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

McMath and his Katy team won 37-3 vs Paetow.

Season stats: N/A

Maley was credited with 5 pancake blocks, 6 tackles, 3 TFL's and 1 sack in Papillion-LaVista's 42-12 loss @ Omaha Westside.

Season stats: 35 pancake blocks, 32 tackles, 10 TFL's, 3 sacks, 1 pass defended

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Gillen and his Rapid City Stevens team lost 35-33 vs Rapid City Central.

Brown was credited with 2 tackles in Stanton's 52-18 win vs Clarkson/Leigh.

Season stats: 8 tackles, 2 point conversion

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Dever made 8 receptions for 219 yards and 3 receiving touchdowns in Lubbock-Cooper’s 44-43 loss vs Memorial. He also added 3 carries for 48 rushing yards.

Season stats: 31 receptions, 552 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns, 110 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

McDonald and his Lancaster team won 45-0 vs Mesquite.

Season stats: N/A

2025 targets

Cole recorded 4 tackles in Trinity Valley C.C.'s 32-9 win vs New Mexico Military Institute.

Season stats: 32 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Haastrup was credited with 7 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 sacks and 7 hurries in Mayde Creek's 47-38 loss @ Cinco Ranch.

Season stats: 37 tackles, 17 TFL’s, 9 sacks, 20 hurries, 3 carries, 10 rushing yards

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Jacobsen and his Jenks team won 56-14 @ Moore.

Season stats: N/A

Haygood rushed 18 times for 380 yards and 4 touchdowns in Sachse's 55-21 win vs South Garland.

Season stats: 104 carries, 1269 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, 6 receptions, 41 receiving yards

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Holland put up 6 tackles, 3 TFL's, 3 sacks and 3 hurries in Inglewood 37-3 win vs Palos Verdes.

Season stats: 49 tackles, 19 TFL's, 13.5 sacks, 22 hurries, 1 forced fumble

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

2026 commits

Ejiawoko and his East View team won 38-33 vs Chaparral.

Season stats: 27 tackles, 3 TFL's, 2 sacks, 16 hurries, 1 forced fumble

