2025 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Nine

The high school football season continued this past weekend, where Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2025 were in action. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.
Stats per MaxPreps.com
2025 commits
Gentry made 6 receptions for 152 yards and 2 touchdowns in Stephenville's 42-31 win @ Lampasas.
Season stats: 54 receptions, 1074 receiving yards, 14 receiving touchdowns, 2/2 passing, 90 passing yards, 3 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown
Anderson Jr and his Wichita Falls Legacy team lost 45-21 vs Cooper.
Season stats: N/A
Jones III and his Hitchcock team won 37-36 vs Columbus.
Season stats: N/A
Stone made 4 receptions for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns in Frenship's 56-7 win over Odessa.
Season stats: 50 receptions, 1070 receiving yards, 18 receiving touchdowns
Golwas carried 1 time for 1 yard in Flower Mound Marcus' 33-32 win @ Flower Mound.
Season stats: 21 tackles, 1 sack, 1 hurry, 9 carries, 57 rushing yards
Henderson carried 8 times for 59 rushing yards and 1 touchdown in Wylie East's 49-0 win vs Rowlett. He also added 2 receptions for 54 yards. On defense he pitched in with 7 tackles, 1 TFL and 2 passes defended.
Season stats: 70 carries, 595 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns, 12 receptions, 226 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 21 tackles, 3 TFL's, 2 interceptions, 1 interception return touchdown, 5 passes defended, 18 punt return yards
Harrison and his Mineral Wells team lost 37-0 @ Graham.
Season stats: N/A
Singleton and his Loreauville team lost 42-7 vs Catholic - N.I.
Season stats: N/A
Jackson and his Ridge Point team won 77-0 over Fort Bend Clements.
Season stats: 22 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 hurry, 1 interception, 1 interception return touchdown, 1 pass defended, 10 punt return yards
Jones and his Lone Star team lost 65-59 @ Wakeland.
Season stats: 32 receptions, 334 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 1/1 passing, 31 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown
Lindsay and his Ada team won 55-34 vs Broken Bow
Season stats: 35 receptions, 721 receiving yards, 9 receiving touchdowns, 0/1 passing, 2 carries, 4 rushing yards, 32 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 21 interception return yards, 49 kick return yards
McMath and his Katy team won 37-3 vs Paetow.
Season stats: N/A
Maley was credited with 5 pancake blocks, 6 tackles, 3 TFL's and 1 sack in Papillion-LaVista's 42-12 loss @ Omaha Westside.
Season stats: 35 pancake blocks, 32 tackles, 10 TFL's, 3 sacks, 1 pass defended
Gillen and his Rapid City Stevens team lost 35-33 vs Rapid City Central.
Brown was credited with 2 tackles in Stanton's 52-18 win vs Clarkson/Leigh.
Season stats: 8 tackles, 2 point conversion
Dever made 8 receptions for 219 yards and 3 receiving touchdowns in Lubbock-Cooper’s 44-43 loss vs Memorial. He also added 3 carries for 48 rushing yards.
Season stats: 31 receptions, 552 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns, 110 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown
McDonald and his Lancaster team won 45-0 vs Mesquite.
Season stats: N/A
2025 targets
Cole recorded 4 tackles in Trinity Valley C.C.'s 32-9 win vs New Mexico Military Institute.
Season stats: 32 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup
Haastrup was credited with 7 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 sacks and 7 hurries in Mayde Creek's 47-38 loss @ Cinco Ranch.
Season stats: 37 tackles, 17 TFL’s, 9 sacks, 20 hurries, 3 carries, 10 rushing yards
Jacobsen and his Jenks team won 56-14 @ Moore.
Season stats: N/A
Haygood rushed 18 times for 380 yards and 4 touchdowns in Sachse's 55-21 win vs South Garland.
Season stats: 104 carries, 1269 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, 6 receptions, 41 receiving yards
Holland put up 6 tackles, 3 TFL's, 3 sacks and 3 hurries in Inglewood 37-3 win vs Palos Verdes.
Season stats: 49 tackles, 19 TFL's, 13.5 sacks, 22 hurries, 1 forced fumble
2026 commits
Ejiawoko and his East View team won 38-33 vs Chaparral.
Season stats: 27 tackles, 3 TFL's, 2 sacks, 16 hurries, 1 forced fumble
