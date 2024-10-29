Advertisement

Oct 29, 2024
Red Raiders in the NFL: 2024 Week Eight
Ben Golan
Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone, with several former Red Raiders making an impact.

We take a look at how Texas Tech alumni performed this week.

Taylor-Demerson played 6 defensive and 19 special teams snaps but did not record a stat in the Cardinals 28-27 win over Miami.


Washington played 42 defensive and 5 special teams snaps in the Ravens 29-24 loss @ Cleveland. He was credited with 2 pressures and 1 batted pass.

Steele played all 62 offensive snaps in the Cowboys 30-24 loss @ San Francisco. He finished with a PFF grade of 49.1, worst among Dallas offensive lineman.

Cole was inactive and did not play in the Jaguars 30-27 loss vs Green Bay.

Mahomes went 27/38 for 262 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception in the Chiefs 27-20 win @ Las Vegas. He also added 6 rushes for 17 yards.

Wilson played 34 defensive and 2 special teams snaps in the Raiders 27-20 loss vs Kansas City. He finished the game with 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 2 pressures and a PFF grade of 73.6, good for third best on the Las Vegas defense.

Brooks put up 9 tackles and 3 pressures in the Dolphins 28-27 loss to Arizona. He finished with a PFF grade of 71.7, good for third best on the Miami defense.

Eguavoen played 1 defensive and 22 special teams snaps in the Jets 25-22 loss @ New England. He recorded 1 tackle in the game.

Owens played 19 special teams snaps in the Commanders 18-15 win over Chicago. He recorded 1 tackle in the game.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- DB Zech McPhearson, Jacksonville Jaguars

- WR Erik Ezukanma, Miami Dolphins

- OL Cole Spencer, Tennessee Titans

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- TE Baylor Cupp, Kansas City Chiefs

- OL Le'Raven Clark, Philadelphia Eagles

