Throughout the spring a year ago, the hottest names on the Texas Tech roster came out of the outside linebacker room in Myles Cole and Steve Linton. As a result of inconsistent play and health factors, those two were kept mostly tame in the 2023 season, which offered chances for younger names to flash their talents.

As the spring session keeps rolling this year, it is a story that mirrors what took place in the most recent campaign.

“We’re building depth and value with the guys that are healthy right now and are doing it,” outside linebackers coach C.J Ah You told the media Monday afternoon. “They’re getting a lot of valuable snaps that usually would be kind of spread out. So a lot of guys are getting more snaps than normal, which is good for our room.”

A common theme throughout the Red Raiders’ spring practices this go round has been how thin the edge rusher group has looked at times.

Several players in the room have been in and out of practice rehabbing or recovering from injuries, though spring is not usually the time to pay those ailments too much attention.

Taking a ‘glass half full’ approach is helping Ah You’s room take strides that will help make the room as a whole even stronger.

“Yeah it’s great and we had a meeting this morning just to talk about where we see our guys,” the third-year coach said about building depth. “Our guys right now, the overall depth is going to be pretty solid. Each one of those guys is going to have the opportunity to showcase what they can do and then we’ll just build off of that.”



