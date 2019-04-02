Several of the Red Raiders' recruiting targets for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 recruiting class visited the South Plains over the weekend for the program's spring game. This is feedback from several of the visitors, and our team is working on connecting with each of the visitors.



Talk about the visit, what all did you get to do? "Loved the visit , I got to interact with a lot of players and make great bonds with coaches and see the facilities and Tech spring practice." What stood out the most about the visit at Texas Tech compared to your other visits so far? "Felt like home at Texas Tech." What coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you? "Coach Randolph told me he’s coming back up for me in the spring and Coach Wells told me to keep in touch." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "Yeah it is a possibility." Ideally when do you plan on committing? "Mid senior season."

Talk about the visit, what all did you get to do? "The visit was great, I loved seeing all the competition." What stood out the most about the visit at Texas Tech compared to your other visits so far? "The school campus is beautiful and there is a lot of high energy and I love it." What coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you? "I got to talk to the majority of the staff and they were very nice. They told me they are gonna be coming out to my spring practices and I can’t wait for them to see me on the field." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "Yes of course, I would love to stay close to home and work my butt off for Tech. Growing up I’ve always watched Tech, it would be a dream come true to get the offer to play." Ideally when do you plan on committing? "I would love to be committed before or after my senior season."

Talk about the visit, what all did you get to do? "I had a very good time and I felt comfortable. We got to see the weight room and indoor facility and we got to try on the jerseys." What stood out the most about the visit at Texas Tech compared to your other visits so far? "What stood out the most is when the head coach was talking about about how they do things at Tech, like the core values and how players are gonna act on the field and off, plus some of my other visits were just talking ball." What coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you? "I got to speak with my position coach, coach Randolph, and basically he just showed me that he’s coached players with my build before more than a couple times and showed me how I would be a play maker under his coaching because he coaches play makers." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "If Tech offered I most definitely would be interested." Ideally when do you plan on committing? "Things are starting to heat up for me by the week. I’m also looking for certain colleges to offer, so it all depends but either in August or November/December before National Signing Day."

Talk about the visit, what all did you get to do? "We weighed in and got a tour of the facility, then we got to take pics in the uniforms and went and watched the spring game." What stood out the most about the visit at Texas Tech compared to your other visits so far? "What stood out was how welcoming everyone was." What coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you? "I spoke with coach Cooks, coach Patterson and coach Wells and their message was to keep up the work and they’d see me in the spring." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "Yes Tech would be a school that I would have interest in." Ideally when do you plan on committing? "I plan on committing next season sometime."

Talk about the visit, what all did you get to do? "When I walked though the doors I was greeted with a super friendly staff to get my pass and we walked to the training room. They got my wing span, hand length, height, and weight. Then they walked me to the locker room where I was meet with a great equipment staff, I changed into full gear and we took some pictures after we got a tour of the facilities. The new indoor facility and the weight room were great. Then we went into a meeting with coach Wells after we split up into position groups. I had a great meeting with coach Farmer, he’s a great guy. He said that they would be watching my spring performance and will be talking to me." What stood out the most about the visit at Texas Tech compared to your other visits so far? "The thing that stood out the most was the care that they have for their players. The nutrition and training side of things too, they have all the boxes checked. Then the care they have for your career even outside of football. I’ve taken an unofficial visit to UTEP and they had a good facility, but Tech's just felt like it was on another level." What coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you? "I got to speak with coach Farmer, coach Yost, coach Smith, and coach Wells. They had some great things to say and we had conversations about this upcoming season and our spring ball that’s coming up in April." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "If Tech offered it would definitely be a school I would be interested in. Being that I grew up here in Lubbock and Tech being a school that I’ve rooted for since I was little, also having family that have graduated from Tech. It would be a great honor to go to a school like Tech." Ideally when do you plan on committing? "I plan on committing when I feel like it’s right and a school that has a great engineering program and school that I would like not only for football but for academics."

Talk about the visit, what all did you get to do? "I got to experience the state of the art facilities, meet the D-line coach, and ultimately talk football with the staff, and watch the team practice." What stood out the most about the visit at Texas Tech compared to your other visits so far? "What stood out the most was that they had position meetings for everyone’s position with their position coach, so that was pretty cool." What coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you? "Coach O’Guin and Coach Randolph. They said I was a great player, and we just talked Texas Tech Football." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "Yes, if they offered i would be extremely interested." Ideally when do you plan on committing? "I plan on committing by the end of my senior Football Season."

Talk about the visit, what all did you get to do? "I enjoyed it. I got to try on the uniforms and talk to coach Wells, Cooks and Brown." What stood out the most about the visit at Texas Tech compared to your other visits so far? "I liked the coaches and what they are trying to do with the program I also believe I fit their defense really well. It’s one of the best visits I have been on so far." What coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you? "I talked to all of the defensive coaches." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? (asked before he announced his offer) "Tech offered me today and I am very interested in the university." Ideally when do you plan on committing? "I plan on committing before my senior season."

Talk about the visit, what all did you get to do? "When my father and I got there we were greeted by coach OGuin, who I have been in contact with. They got some measurements of me, then we went into the locker room tried on uniforms and did a photo shoot. After that we saw a tour of the practice fields and weight room. After we went to the stadium to eat lunch and watched the game from the sideline." What stood out the most about the visit at Texas Tech compared to your other visits so far? "What stood the most out to me personally was how all the coaches have had personal success from either coaching or playing and what certain players they have coached and where they have coached at. It showed they were well above qualified and one of the top coaches in the nation." What coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you? "The head coach spoke with all the recruits briefly but I was able to talk with the d-line coach for a moment. He talked about he would transform us to the best of our ability as a player and would transform our game under his scheme." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "If Tech were to offer me I would definitely consider it." Ideally when do you plan on committing? "I don't plan on committing until sometime next school year."

Talk about the visit, what all did you get to do? "We got have a photo shoot with the uniforms on and toured the facilities a little bit, and have a meeting with the position coaches and talk some football. Also coach Wells gave a nice presentation." What stood out the most about the visit at Texas Tech compared to your other visits so far? "How nice everybody is, all the coaches and the staff made me feel welcome." What coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you? "I spoke with coach Randolph and Coach O’Guin. They told me to keep working hard and that the next step is to build a relationship with them." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "Definitely." Ideally when do you plan on committing? "Whenever the time is right and I have my mind set on one school."

Talk about the visit, what all did you get to do? "The visit was nice. We watched the team scrimmage, we ate well and took some photos." What stood out the most about the visit at Texas Tech compared to your other visits so far? "The core values really stood out to me, they were different and well thought of." What coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you? "I spoke with Coach Cooks over some defensive information and what to expect if I play at Texas Tech."

Talk about the visit, what all did you get to do? "The visit went great. I got to see all of the facilities and got to speak to a lot of different coaches." What stood out the most about the visit at Texas Tech compared to your other visits so far? "The thing that sticks out the most for me that Texas Tech has is the fact that the coaches are so real with you and genuine with you." What coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you? "I spoke with coach Luke Wells and also coach Cooks as well and they really enjoy what i do both on and off the field. I was told by both that we will be in contact again very very soon." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "If Tech offered i would definitely be interested." Ideally when do you plan on committing? "I plan on making my decision first of all when i know i found my fit for a school, and probably around the start of my senior season."

Talk about the visit, what all did you get to do? "The visit was great , got to meet with the defensive coaches and tour the campus and eat some great food." What stood out the most about the visit at Texas Tech compared to your other visits so far? "What stood out the most was the coaches' energy." What coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you? "I had a chance to speak with Coach Wells and Coach Randolph , their message to me was to keep working and keep the relationship we have going." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "If Tech offered it would have my top interest." Ideally when do you plan on committing? "I plan on committing right before the season."

Talk about the visit, what all did you get to do? "Well, we got to weight and height and wingspan and things. We had position meetings and Coach Wells gave us a talk about how the program is ran. Then we got to go down onto the field and watch the scrimmage they had!"

Talk about the visit, what all did you get to do? "I got to take pictures, they should me around. And got to watch the spring game." What stood out the most about the visit at Texas Tech compared to your other visits so far? "This one felt like home, good environment." What coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you? "I talked to coach Farmer and that he’s looking forward to watching me in the spring." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "Oh yeah definitely." Ideally when do you plan on committing? "Sometime at the beginning of next year."

Talk about the visit, what all did you get to do? "First off, we got to go to the locker room and have a photo shoot. Afterwards we took a tour of the facilities (indoor practice field, weight room, and team room). We had the opportunity to meet with our position coach and we got to watch the scrimmage." What stood out the most about the visit at Texas Tech compared to your other visits so far? "Being able to watch the scrimmage from the sideline and listen to Coach Randolph in a game like scenario stood out to me the most. It gave me a great feel for how he coaches and how the players respond." What coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you? "I was able to speak with Coach Randolph and Coach Patterson while I was there. Coach Randolph told me that he’s really interested in my size and he’s particularly interested with my versatility and the multiple ways I can be utilized along the line. He’ll be visiting my school during spring football." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "If Texas Tech were to offer I’d definitely be interested. My older brothers Brent and Trent Nickerson played at Tech under Coach Leach, so my family is very fond of the school." Ideally when do you plan on committing? "Ideally, I’d like to commit before the season starts so that I can solely focus on playing my senior year."

Talk about the visit, what all did you get to do? "The visit itself was amazing, great atmosphere and a very home like feeling." What stood out the most about the visit at Texas Tech compared to your other visits so far? "Tech wasn’t stuck up or judgmental like some schools come across as they seem very down to earth and keep it real with you." What coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you? "Coach Randolph, & coach OGuin, as a D-Lineman I think it’s huge to have a close relationship to your positions coach and they seem like the type to keep it 100 when you’re messing up but not to tear you down when you are and build you up and help you instead." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "If Tech offered me? Yes I would call this place home in a heartbeat. If they offered me today I would commit on the spot."

Talk about the visit, what all did you get to do? "The visit was great! Got to talk with the coaches, got to see the great environment they have down there." What stood out the most about the visit at Texas Tech compared to your other visits so far? "The environment they have down there is different." What coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you? "I spoke with coach Mike and Randolph" If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "Yes."

Talk about the visit, what all did you get to do? "Got my measurements and then went into the locker room and got to put on the jerseys for a photo shoot, then went to the spring game." What stood out the most about the visit at Texas Tech compared to your other visits so far? "The thing that stood out most was the coaches and how much they care and how much they make an effort to get to know me." What coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you? "Defensive line coach Randolph and OGuin. And just to put weight on and keep balling." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "Yea I’d have some interest." Ideally when do you plan on committing? "I don't know, just at the right time."

Talk about the visit, what all did you get to do? "We got to see all the facilities and heard from the coaches." What stood out the most about the visit at Texas Tech compared to your other visits so far? "I was very impressed with their indoor facilities." What coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you? "I shook a lot of hands in Lubbock and everyone was very friendly." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "Tech has a great history and I loved the environment." Ideally when do you plan on committing? "I currently have no plan on when I’m committing."

Talk about the visit, what all did you get to do? "The visit was great, we took a tour and then we got to watch the team scrimmage." What stood out the most about the visit at Texas Tech compared to your other visits so far? "What stood out the most to me was the passion that the coaches had." What coaches did you get to speak with and what was their message to you? "I talked to coach Randolph and he said he loved my film and size and that he'll come see me during our spring ball." If Tech offered is that a school you would have interest in? "If Tech offered I would most definitely be interested in going there." Ideally when do you plan on committing? "I want to commit around October-November, but I could commit sooner or later than that depending on how it goes."