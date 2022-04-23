Spring Game Standouts: Offense pres. by Fields of Gold
The 2022 Red Raider spring football game is in the books. It was an impressive showing for both sides of the ball, but there were a couple of standouts on the offensive side (some surprising) that shined this afternoon. Here are some that impressed the most.
Behren Morton
Quarterback Behren Morton was outstanding. He consistently drove the offense down the field and was able to move the chains on third down multiple times. From the get-go, Morton was on target and sharp in his throws. In the fourth quarter, Morton found Kansas transfer Jordan Brown for a 40-yard completion.
It wasn't just his arm that impressed, however, as Morton broke a couple of nice runs down the field. In the first quarter, he scored on a QB option for a 4-yard touchdown. In the third, he improvised after a collapsed pocket and sprinted for a 30-yard gain.
Blake Bedwell
Sophomore walk-on transfer RB Blake Bedwell (SMU) burst onto the scene early, taking a screen pass from Morton 23 yards down the field. He followed the catch with a 15-yard run through the heart of the defense.
Bedwell didn't stop there, however, as he followed his impressive first quarter with a couple of first-down runs, making plenty of defenders miss in the process.
Brady Boyd
WR Brady Boyd was electrifying, hauling in a couple of sideline contested balls. The Minnesota transfer has been showing out during spring practices, so it was no surprise to see him flourish in a game setting. Expect Boyd to be a big-time contributor for this WR room this upcoming season.
Nehemiah Martinez
WR Nehemiah Martinez was all over the field today. One play in particular that impressed was his 37-yard touchdown catch from QB Donovan Smith. Martinez ran a slant and bounced off a couple of defenders, running over DB Marquis Waters in the process.
Martinez felt the offensive showing as a whole was good, but could be better. "We definitely got a lot to improve on, we've improved a lot over the spring. Coach is always going to demand more from us like any good coach would."
