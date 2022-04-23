Spring Game Standouts: Defense pres. by Fields of Gold

The Tech defense intercepted quarterback Tyler Shough twice in the game. The first came on an underthrown ball that Rashad Williams jumped and took back for a touchdown.

The Red Raiders showed their “Take 3” mentality, forcing three turnovers when they could have had more.

Head coach Joey McGuire has preached the defensive side of the ball being of major importance to the team’s success this season.

Williams spoke about his interception after the game.

“Felt great,” Williams said. “We talked about it before the game, Take 3, and being able to do that and start the momentum at the beginning of the game was definitely a big thing.”

The second came late in the second quarter when Derrick Lewis II caught a tipped ball in the endzone that was intended for Brady Boyd.

The other turnover came in the first quarter when Donovan Smith fumbled the ball and Marquis Waters recovered the loose ball.

The Red Raiders were also able to get in the backfield quite a bit with Krishon Merriweather among others sacking the quarterback multiple times.

Merriweather spoke to the media after the game and seemed pleased with being able to get to the quarterback.

“It always feels good to make a play,” Merriweather said. “It just brings excitement, making a play, celebrating with my teammates, it builds that comradery.”

In the secondary, Kobee Minor made multiple solid defensive plays to break up passes, including a dropped interception on a Behren Morton pass.

The defensive line was active as well as Jaylon Hutchings got in the backfield to stop Tahj Brooks for a loss on a few occasions.