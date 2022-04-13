Speedy WR Chris Palfreeman is commit No. 15 for Texas Tech

The Texas Tech coaches added a surprise commitment to the 2023 class on Wednesday afternoon in Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal athlete Chris Palfreeman.

It's a surprise because in mid-November Palfreeman cut his list of offers down to a top five...which didn't include the Red Raiders. Arkansas, Texas A&M, Texas, SMU and Baylor were thought to be the favorites in the mix for the talented speedster.

However, a weekend visit to Lubbock and a strong connection with the Texas Tech coaches made the difference, and now Palfreeman will play his college football in the scarlet and black.

"Coach Emmett Jones, he gave me an offer when he was at Kansas and we've stayed in touch, so I knew him through that. Coach (Joey) McGuire, the day he became head coach at Texas Tech he re-offered me. Coach Kenny (Perry), he comes up to my school a lot so me and him got a good relationship and I talk to him a lot.

I chose Texas Tech because the coaches make it feel like a family. On my visit they showed real love. I got to see the whole campus, the locker room, put on the jerseys, eat food, stuff like that."

For Palfreeman, an opportunity to play wide receiver in a Zach Kittley-led offense was also very intriguing. After all, Kittley's Western Kentucky unit threw the ball an average of 50 times for 434 yards per game last season.

"Yeah, definitely. I'm gonna be playing a lot of slot. Really just all over the field, but we're gonna be throwing the ball a lot for sure. Basically the coaches said they like the way I move, my speed and my shiftiness."