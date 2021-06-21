One of the fastest players in the nation is coming off his official visit at Texas Tech.

Alief Taylor wideout Tyler King, who has been clocked at a 4.28 40-yard dash this offseason, says he had a great time in Lubbock and mentions the Red Raiders as one of the top schools in mind to land his commitment.

What you need to know...

... King initially announced his offer from Tech on June 3rd.

... In addition to Texas Tech, King also holds offers from Buffalo, Colorado State, Houston, Memphis, North Texas, Texas State and UTSA among others.

... As a junior, per his MaxPreps page, King carried the ball nine (9) times for 108 yards and a touchdown on the ground and added 20 receptions for 203 yards plus another touchdown through the air. He also added 174 kick return yards and 35 punt return yards. Those numbers were accumulated in five (5) games, as Alief Taylor's season was cut short due to COVID-19.

Texas Tech staff: "I talk to all of them, coach Luke Wells, coach Joel Filani, but I'm closest with (offensive grad assistant) B.J. Johnson. I talk to him almost every day. I like the coaches, I like the players, I got a chance to chill with Myles Price and some other players on my visit. I really like the environment down there."