At the climax of a weekend featuring celebration and remembrance, a West Texas shootout took place in Lubbock Saturday as Texas Tech gained its first Big 12 victory, 49-28, over Houston. The Red Raiders entered the contest with a 1-3 record with uncertainty surrounding the state of the team following a hard-fought loss at West Virginia last weekend.

With starting quarterback Behren Morton playing on a bum shoulder, the Red Raiders relied on the run game as Tahj Brooks continued to make his case as one of the premiere running backs in the Big 12. Brooks was tasked with 22 carries, 106 yards, with a pair of touchdown scampers. Alongside Brooks, in his first game fully healthy Cam’Ron Valdez made a statement, capping off a five carry and 106 yards day with a 41-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter.

Special teams coordinator Kenny Perry has spoken numerous times about his unit being able to impact the game in more ways than one, and he certainly got his wish Saturday. A near six-and-a-half minute drive from Houston gave the Cougars an early lead, a margin that would not last long. A player heralded for his speed coming out of Austin Peay, Drae McCray made quick work out of the ensuing kickoff to tie the game with a 100-yard runback, just 15 seconds later.

The teams continued to exchange scores as defense was optional for a majority of the first half.

It had been a quiet start to the season for Tech receiver Loic Fouonji. The Midland native found himself on the field again after limited playing time last week and made the most of it. Fouonji found himself on the receiving end of a 25-yard pass from Morton, an underthrown ball causing Fouonji to adjust to find the ball for a touchdown.

The following drive, in another ode to Perry’s tenacious special teams unit, Fouonji blocked the Cougars’ punt before scooping the ball himself to give Tech a 28-21 lead.

It was all Tech in the second half after the Red Raiders took a 35-28 lead out of intermission. Morton went on to find Myles Price for a leaping catch in the corner of the end zone for the first double-digit lead of the game for either side. Price had five catches to go along with 63 yards.

In his return to Jones AT&T Stadium, Houston quarterback Donovan Smith went 28-40 on passes for 329 yards. His four touchdown passes were not enough as the Cougars were shutout in the second half.

The Red Raiders will hit the road to Waco to take on Baylor next Saturday. Kick off against the Bears is set for 7:00 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.



