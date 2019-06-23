The coaches landed several new 2020 commitments yesterday, including Longview Pine Tree wide receiver J.J. Sparkman.



The 6-foot-4, 205-pound prospect had never visited the Texas Tech camp before this weekend, but left town committed to the Red Raiders.

"It was my first time to visit Texas Tech," Sparkman said. "It was great and I loved it. It is a place where you can focus and be great. Plus, the new coaching staff is building a foundation out there and I'm excited to be part of it.

"I had been in West Texas for track before, but had never been around the program. So I had a good idea what West Texas was like, and it is similar to East Texas."

Sparkman is being recruited by new wide receivers coach Joel Filani, someone the standout prospect knew before his return to Lubbock.

"Coach Filani is great, I love him," Sparkman said. "I knew him from his time at North Texas, then we kept talking once he took the job at Texas Tech. He sees me as a play maker, a deep threat down the field and a perfect fit in their offense.

"Erik (Ezukanma) was my host for the weekend too. He talked with me about being a student athlete at Tech, and introduced me to all of the other players. We got to hang out and all went out together to play at this Top Golf place. We had a great time and we all really bonded."

