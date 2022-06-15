Southlake Carroll WR Jacob Jordan talks receiving first FBS offer from TTU

Camp season at Texas Tech is continuing, with more and more recruiting making their way to the 806 to showcase their talents. Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders hosted their second camp of the month on Saturday, and they offered several prospects on the day.

One such recruit who picked up his first FBS scholarship offer was Southlake Carroll wide receiver Jacob Jordan.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Jordan to get his reaction to the offer, interest in Texas Tech and more.

What you need to know...

... In addition to Texas Tech, Jordan also holds an offer from the University of Arkansas at Monticello

... As a sophomore Jordan made 45 receptions for 470 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 90 rushing yards, 97 kick return yards and 243 punt return yards

... Jordan was named the District 4-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year following his sophomore season

Tech camp: "Tech was really good, I liked it a lot. I had a lot of fun there, a lot of great coaching. What really stood out to me is just the culture in Lubbock. I just really liked it. Top of the line facilities and campus. Everything looked really nice, really beautiful campus."

Texas Tech coaches: "(Joey McGuire) came up to me and we had a little chat, he said he was going to offer me. I really like him, he's good friends with my head coach, coach (Riley) Dodge. He's the former coach at Cedar Hill so I've been connected with him, I know he's a really good coach and he's gonna do some great things at Tech.

(Emmett Jones), I liked him a lot too. He's a good coach. They like that I'm a route runner and that I'm a hard worker."