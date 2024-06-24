South Dakota OT Elias Gillen’s comfort at Texas Tech leads to commitment
Texas Tech has not been known to dip into the midwest, especially not South Dakota, for high school prospects. Hardly ever, in fact, and before around 3:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, had never received a commitment from an SD product in the Rivals.com era.
That changed when Rapid City (SD) Stevens High School OT Elias Gillen made his commitment to the Red Raiders officially known.
Texas Tech has gotten creative in the 2025 offensive line recruiting class, adding Nebraska talent Garin Maley over the weekend after a stout group of visitors made their way to West Texas.
For Gillen, playing at the next level was always in his sights, and his visit to the 806 ensured he will be doing it in the scarlet and black.
“I’d never been to Texas before so I didn’t know what to expect,” Gillen told RedRaiderSports.com following his decision. “As soon as we were flying in and just being able to see everything, it felt easy to get around. That’s a big thing for me was just being able to feel comfortable there and the travel is a big deal. For two days my player host was Sheridan Wilson, he was absolutely amazing. We had a lot in common so it was easy to talk to him and get to know about Texas Tech from a player’s perspective.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news