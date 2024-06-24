Texas Tech has gotten creative in the 2025 offensive line recruiting class, adding Nebraska talent Garin Maley over the weekend after a stout group of visitors made their way to West Texas.

For Gillen, playing at the next level was always in his sights, and his visit to the 806 ensured he will be doing it in the scarlet and black.

“I’d never been to Texas before so I didn’t know what to expect,” Gillen told RedRaiderSports.com following his decision. “As soon as we were flying in and just being able to see everything, it felt easy to get around. That’s a big thing for me was just being able to feel comfortable there and the travel is a big deal. For two days my player host was Sheridan Wilson, he was absolutely amazing. We had a lot in common so it was easy to talk to him and get to know about Texas Tech from a player’s perspective.