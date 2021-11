Social Slant: McGuire brings strong recruiting ties to Lubbock

Word began flooding in on Sunday evening surrounding Texas Tech's search for its next football head coach.

As RedRaiderSports.com found out during that same time and later confirmed, Joey McGuire is expected to be the next Red Raider football head coach. McGuire brings to Lubbock his well-connected ties in high school football around Texas and experience under former Baylor coach Matt Rhule and current Baylor lead man Dave Aranda.