Social Slant: Highlights of Texas Tech commits
Still Lookin Goofy On My First Varsity Touchdown😂💀🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/wGWTVTX4nA— Donovan Smith | 7 (@SmittyJawns) November 5, 2017
When your WR is also a QB... this is up their sleeve 👀— Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) September 15, 2018
Donovan Smith ▶️ Micah Bowens! @BishopGormanFB leads 14-7@micah_bowens @SmittyJawns pic.twitter.com/nLk6Kv7pzr
If your coach doesn’t get hype like this when you pr you need to find a new one 😂 shoutout the hurdle squad🏃🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/p6vJLnFln3— Donovan Smith | 7 (@SmittyJawns) April 6, 2019
Mansfield Lake Ridge 2020 Caleb Rogers (@calebrogers72) handling business #TexasTrenchWarfare pic.twitter.com/zh9T0NVNjU— Jason Howell (@Jason_Howell) February 10, 2019
Caleb Rogers hitting 255 hang clean paired with hurdle hops. Proud of our football players and the gains they’ve made this spring! pic.twitter.com/GtbeGdxieT— Lake Ridge SAC (@LRHSSAC) May 17, 2018
Caleb Rogers (@calebrogers72) continues to impress in the camp circuit pic.twitter.com/pk4HlTdcJv— Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) March 23, 2019
South Oak Cliff safety Jonathan Davis (@Jonathansoc13) with the pass breakup at today’s @RivalsCamp Dallas. Jonathan visited #TexasTech on Friday and had a great time watching spring practice #GunsUp #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/Durl1e0xCA— RedRaiderSports.com (@RedRaiderSports) March 24, 2019
🎥 A quick look below at new #TexasTech commit Jonathan Davis, a standout at the #Rivals3Stripe camp in Dallas this year!— Rivals (@Rivals) June 4, 2019
Check out https://t.co/Yx9X1KPNYJ for the latest ! #RedRaiders #GunsUp @RedRaiderSports @Jonathansoc13 pic.twitter.com/BLs4LURp0b
2020 SOC DB Jon Davis (@Jonathansoc13) makes the tackle. Should see his stock rise soon. pic.twitter.com/miXRxH2bfE— "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandBGI) October 26, 2018
Rivals camp highlights of #TexasTech DE commit Clinton Anokwuru (@igboboy_clinton) #GunsUp https://t.co/s9LtgAfz9u— Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) June 30, 2019
Q-Tip‼️ ‘20 CedarHill HS WR @QuinBright We don’t just move distinctively, but we play differently💯#TTHL @CarlosLynn @Thamannjr @BE_SicEm365 @MikeRoach247 @JoeHamilton__ @FridayNghtGlory @Marchen44 #SkysTheLimit pic.twitter.com/xMop9NHnTt— Margin Hooks (@SkysTheLimitWR) June 20, 2019
Speed kills...You never know where he is @QuinBright @CHLonghorns @SkysTheLimitWR pic.twitter.com/BfSbqmh5m0— Ken Bright (@bright_st) September 30, 2018
Elite Ath Quinshone Bright ( @QuinBright ) with the hat trick. Accumulating 3 TDs in a Win for Cedar Hill Hs . pic.twitter.com/sIdszSH2ut— FAST Houston (@Fast7v7) October 14, 2017
Im The Hottest Topic In My City 🔥🏈 pic.twitter.com/Uni1fNu4kn— 𝕿𝖆𝖍𝖏 𝕭𝖗𝖔𝖔𝖐𝖘 🐎 (@just_tahj) January 12, 2019
2020 Tulsa commit and Manor Mustang @just_tahj doing what he does, making guys miss and hits the 💨 for the long TD @VypeATX @CoachStancik @areyou_va pic.twitter.com/ShCZkiSWTh— Jimmy Andrews Scout (@RecruitsCenTex) October 27, 2018
@just_tahj is a big man moving real smooth out there. pic.twitter.com/pmKBIsNW7Q— Juice Football (@juice7v7) January 5, 2018
JJ Sparkman hauls in TD from D.J. Freeman. @etvarsity pic.twitter.com/djt3em2cQ1— George Whitley (@GPigskinprof) May 25, 2018
@JJ_spark12 pic.twitter.com/RWD4PCDQzI— Pine Tree Boys Basketball (@PTHoopers) February 19, 2019
6’4 195lb 2020 WR @JJ_spark12, 255lbs on his last set of Power Clean. pic.twitter.com/0gGIA6cYlH— Coach Lane (@Kerry1Lane) March 1, 2018
Lufkin WR Ja’Lynn Polk with a nice move in space @jpolk_22 pic.twitter.com/lUcuj5BWtP— Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) June 28, 2019
God gave me a gift and I'm very blessed by the man above, so with that being said here is my 2018 season highlights! Can't wait to see what 2019 has in stores for me. pic.twitter.com/SrI3VA9rda— MONSTERP (@jpolk_22) January 22, 2019
highly recruited @jpolk_22 out of @Lufkinfootball makes a great TD catch at the spring game. video belongs to @RedZoneETX . (sorry for the shaky hands at the beginning). pic.twitter.com/yuoq4x3MPG— Caleb Beames (@CalebKTRE) May 15, 2019
alil sum 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/07uJDPVr9k— Larry Moore 7️⃣4️⃣ (@_LMOORE74) December 30, 2018
Cypress Ridge HS has an FS which shows outstanding range, ball skills and hitting ability.JeVaun Dabon 6‘1“ 178.@Trxlljay_ 1st team AD pic.twitter.com/AlWwJW3DIS— Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) February 15, 2019
6 Foot 3— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) June 9, 2018
Defensive Back @ryanfrank21
Mag West HS
Class of 2020
Working... pic.twitter.com/cqb5MdGKoi
6 Foot 3— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) June 14, 2018
185 lbs 💪🏾
Cornerback
Class of 2020@ryanfrank21
Magnolia West HS
For him to move effectively in any direction, Ryan training needs to address several components—reactive ability, footwork & coordination. @AllEyesOn_24 pic.twitter.com/kxlzkZHVgj