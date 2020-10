RedRaiderSports - Social Slant: Cam'Ron Valdez Recruiting Timeline

The Red Raiders made a big recruiting splash landing the commitment of 4-star Rockdale, TX running back Cam'Ron Valdez. He was a highly sought after recruit, racking up a total of 26 offers from program all around the country. Valdez had at least one offer from each of the Power 5 Conferences.

He earned his first offer on March, 27th 2019 from Michigan and ultimately ended up committing to Texas Tech on October, 22nd 2020. In this update, RedRaiderSports takes a look back at his recruitment.