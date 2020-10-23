RedRaiderSports - Social Slant: Cam'Ron Valdez Recruiting Edits

Recruiting in 2020 has been a learning process for every program in the country. Campus visits have been shut down for months and recruiting departments are looking for creative ways to set their programs apart. Virtual visits have become one of the most popular ways to show what a program has to offer. Another way that has grown in popularity over the last few years is with edits.

Graphic designers have been extremely busy designing edits to send out to top recruiting targets. An edit won’t get you a commitment, but it can go a long way in showing a player how much their services are wanted.

Here, we take a look at all the recruiting edits that were sent out to the newest Texas Tech commit, Rivals250 running back Cam’Ron Valdez.



