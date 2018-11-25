Social media reaction to Texas Tech’s dismissal of Kliff Kingsbury
Texas Tech's dismissal of Kliff Kingsbury spread quickly on Twitter where many current and former Red Raider football players weighed in with their thoughts.
Thank you @TTUKingsbury for everything you have done for me and Texas Tech University! You believed in me when very few people did and helped me become the quarterback and person i am today!— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) November 24, 2018
I’ll say it again...the best coach I ever had. Even a better human being. Y’all do not understand the work he puts in behind closed doors. The things we could have accomplished together for the years to come would have been very very scary. Thank you for everything.@TTUKingsbury https://t.co/4sPBn6z3OE— Alan Bowman (@_alanbowman_) November 25, 2018
So thankful that @TTUKingsbury took a chance on a 9th grade kid.. One of the most influential and best men I’ve ever known... ”Don’t be sad that it’s over...smile because it happened.” Until next time Coach King✌🏼— Jack Anderson (@JackAnderson_53) November 25, 2018
Every day I talk to our team about successful people with work ethic, toughness, dedication, loyalty, integrity, discipline and unselfishness. Tomorrow I will talk about my friend Kliff. #4:1 pic.twitter.com/R3yKGqa4K8— Chris Beard (@CoachBeardTTU) November 25, 2018
Thank you @TTUKingsbury for taking a chance on me when you don’t have to! One hell of a Coach and a Person! I appreciate everything you’ve done for this team and community!!— Des Smith (@Des4Smith_) November 25, 2018
The Journey i spent with you was fun— ᵀᴴ²⁶ (@TazhawnHenry) November 25, 2018
Thank You Coach King #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/wO2rov1I4L
Thank you Coach Kingsbury for everything you have done for me. I am forever grateful for the opportunity you gave me to come play here and for shaping me into the player and person I am today. @TTUKingsbury— Dawson Deaton (@dawson_deaton) November 25, 2018
Thank you Coach. pic.twitter.com/CeKgRT6OmZ— Connor Killian (@connor14killian) November 25, 2018
It’s always and forever Guns up but this a bad day for tech.— Branden Jackson (@BJack9TTU) November 25, 2018
@TTUKingsbury Is a true leader in every sense of the word. With a work ethic that goes unmatched. Through the good, the bad, and the ugly I know he had our back and would go to war with us every step of the way. It has been an honor playing for you.— §teele (@terencesteele78) November 25, 2018
If the news is true... it’s definitely heart breaking. Disappointed, No person works harder. They can’t replace his character and the love he has for the university. Best offensive mind in the country @TTUKingsbury #WreckEmKliff— Davis Webb (@Davis_Webb5) November 25, 2018
Not a single person has done more for TTU than you Coach. Thanks for making the place better, twice @TTUKingsbury. pic.twitter.com/uKInGVKQEz— Danny Amendola (@DannyAmendola) November 25, 2018
Really lost for words right now. All I can say is Thank you to everybody who has helped me accomplish my dreams. It’s been a beautiful ride. It was an honor to play for my coaches and brothers at Texas Tech. Thank you❤️ 🔴⚫️@TexasTechFB @TTUKingsbury— Jack Reichel (@jackreichel72) November 25, 2018
Thank you @TTUKingsbury for all that you have done for me in my career and everything that you did for the University. Nobody worked harder and cares more for Tech than you do. Much love coach pic.twitter.com/x9QUSdkqO9— Bradley Marquez (@BradMarquez_4) November 25, 2018
Can’t believe these 6 years have gone by this fast. Thanks to everyone at @TexasTechFB and especially coach @TTUKingsbury he gave me the opportunity to come here and earn a scholarship when no other place would. He’s got a bright future with whatever team/program picks him up!!— Zach Austin (@ZachariahFiya) November 25, 2018
@TTUKingsbury You took a chance on me when no one else would. Thank you for all you did to not only better me as a player, but as a man. There is no better leader or person on this planet. I owe everything to you. It was an honor, Coach. I’ll see you soon, and that’s a promise.— Travis Bruffy (@bruffytravis) November 25, 2018
Thank you for everything! @TTUKingsbury— Tony Jones (@_tonyjones9) November 24, 2018
Thank you Coach Kingsbury for giving me this opportunity. Thank you for everything you’ve done for this program as well as everything you’ve done for this community. @TTUKingsbury https://t.co/StsqFbFQwY— Trey Wolff (@trey_wolff2) November 25, 2018
When we go to that good bowl next year I want y’all to know it was because of coach king— 2️⃣8️⃣🎒 (@Sarodorick28) November 25, 2018
Big mistake!! Best coach in the business hands down @TTUKingsbury https://t.co/CzJ6CJce6G— Kyle Heffron™ (@The_Heffron) November 24, 2018
I'll never forget what you told me this past spring. Thanks for believing in me @TTUKingsbury pic.twitter.com/uV9yg3zUvu— Casey (@CaseyVerhulst) November 25, 2018
Coach, Thank you for taking a chance on a 5’9 160lb Safety! From the very first time we spoke, I knew I would end up in Lubbock. You are by far the most genuine guy I know. Hardest working coach I’ve ever been around. I appreciate you for it all. Good luck!@TTUKingsbury pic.twitter.com/gyVy1LU1iQ— Jah'shawn Johnson (@SJohnson_7) November 26, 2018
I know there was only one man in the big12 who gave me a chance..— R.I.P. 2Mama (@VashForSiXX) November 26, 2018
It was a honor to play for this man 💯 one of the best to ever do it fr @TTUKingsbury https://t.co/to8D5MByTK— Preston Gordon (@PrestonnnG99) November 25, 2018
It was an honor playing for you, you believed in me from the start. You came in every morning with the will to win and it made me a better player. Grateful. @TTUKingsbury https://t.co/qnukd6q0Vi— Caden Leggett 🌹 (@CadenLeggett) November 25, 2018
@TTUKingsbury is the best and hardest working coach in the nation, hands down. He is an even better man. I can’t thank him enough for giving me an opportunity and shaping me into the person I am today. He is definitely a role model to everyone on the team and we love him. https://t.co/kkk64EnZrJ— Colin Yang (@Yang_Era) November 25, 2018
Thank you @TTUKingsbury for giving me the chance to play the game of football, rewarding me with a scholarship, your word to have my masters degree paid for and being the most down to earth coach I’ve ever had. Forever grateful and blessed to be one of your players. #WreckEm— david brenner (@d_brennerr) November 25, 2018
Thank you Coach King, Through the thick and thin of this program you were right there fighting every second. Your leadership and devotion to Texas Tech will not be forgotten. Truly a great coach and an even better man👆🏻 @TTUKingsbury— Zackery Semrak (@silky_smooth99) November 25, 2018
Thank you Coach @TTUKingsbury for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play for the best football program there is out there. TEXAS TECH ‼️‼️ The next program you coach will be lucky to have you. 🙏🏽 #Redraiders pic.twitter.com/Rs9wwaNBg9— Dorian Crawford (@DCAthletics619) November 25, 2018
Thank you @TTUKingsbury for everything you have given me. Because of you I made family, friends & accomplished my education in only 3 years. Also on the field for being the FIRST one there and LAST one to leave. Stayed positive and ready for War. It’s always outside looking in...— 9️⃣4️⃣ (@LonzellG_94) November 25, 2018
@TTUKingsbury love you coach best offensive mind in football god bless you your the GOAT!!— Will Sykes (@will_sykes11) November 24, 2018
I want to thank @TTUKingsbury for giving me a chance to live out my dream as well as everything he has done for me. One of the hardest working coaches to ever do it and an even better man! I’ll never forget what you told me in your office after my surgery.— Sterling Galban (@its_show1time) November 25, 2018
To Coach King, Thank you for taking an opportunity on me when no else would. You gave me the chance to continue my Career and Education and for that I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are truly a great man @TTUKingsbury #WreckEm #KingisTheAnswer pic.twitter.com/wm1dxpKCt8— Ja’Quay D. Pough (@GogetemQuay12) November 25, 2018
November 25, 2018
To coach King, thank you for an opportunity that no one else took on me. You opened up doors for me that I only dreamed about and made em into reality. For that I’ll forvever be thankful. You’re a hell of a coach and even better person. @TTUKingsbury— Thomas Leggett (@Dope_db) November 25, 2018
Reminiscing on the summer of 2013, heading into your first year as a collegiate head coach, having 5AM workouts I attempted to beat you into the facility every day; never could. At that… https://t.co/h6dURmrj10— Jace Amaro (@J_ACER22) November 25, 2018
My guy right here! sad day in the lbk! Players coach for sure! He gone bounce bac big facts 😤 pic.twitter.com/IEjE06muf2— William Smith (@WSInvasion) November 25, 2018
For what he achieved and contributed to Texas Tech as an athlete, student and our coach, @TTUKingsbury has a special place in the hearts of Red Raiders. He was a model of class and character. Appreciate all he has done for @TexasTech and @TexasTechFB.— Lawrence Schovanec (@TexasTechPres) November 25, 2018